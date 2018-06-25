Scott McCarron won the American Family Insurance Championship on Sunday in Madison, Wis., closing with an 8-under 64 for a one-stroke victory over hometown player Jerry Kelly. McCarron, 52, birdied Nos. 14-16 and parred the final two to hold on for his first victory of the season and seventh in three years on the PGA Tour Champions. He finished at 15-under 201 at University Ridge. Kelly shot 65, also parring the final two holes. Fellow Madison player Steve Stricker, the tournament host and first-round leader, had a 65 to tie for third with 2017 champion Fred Couples (67) and Colin Montgomerie (64). Second-round leader Esteban Toledo had a 73 to tie for 24th at 8 under. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 and was tied for seventh at 11 under along with Mark Calcavecchia (68) and Kent Jones

(69). Glen Day (Little Rock) had a 67 and was tied for 14th at 9 under.

Schnell wins playoff

Brady Schnell birdied the second hole of a playoff Sunday to win the Wichita Open for his first Web.com Tour title. The 33-year-old former Nebraska player made a 12-footer to beat Brandon Hagy. Schnell won his 100th tour start, closing with a 4-under 66 to match Hagy and Scott Pinckney at 14-under 266 at Crestview in Wichita, Kan. Hagy finished with a 63, and Pinckney shot 68. Pinckney was eliminated on the first extra hole. Schnell earned $112,500. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 69 and was tied for fourth with Wes Roach (66) and Justin Hueber (65). Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was 6 under after a 66. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) was 1 under after a 69.

Wallace takes BMW

England’s Matt Wallace shot a 7-under 65 to hold off a record-breaking charge from Thorbjorn Olesen and win the BMW International Open on Sunday at Pulheim, Germany. Wallace finished on 10-under 278 — just ahead of Olesen, Mikko Korhonen and 2008 winner Martin Kaymer, whose chances took a blow with a bogey on the 17th hole.

TENNIS

Cilic beats Djokovic

Marin Cilic saved a match point on his way to defeating Novak Djokovic 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Sunday as he claimed a second Queen’s Club title. The top-seeded Croat first won the Wimbledon warmup event in 2012, but was the runner-up in 2013 and also lost to Feliciano Lopez in last year’s final. Having saved six break points, Djokovic struck with the first chance of his own to clinch a draining 67-minute first set, before a reversal of fortunes in the second. The 12-time Grand Slam champion wasted an early opportunity to break before Cilic saved a match point at 4-5 and then won six points from 4-1 down in the tiebreaker to level the match.

Coric defeats Federer

Borna Coric defeated defending champion Roger Federer 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2 to win the Gerry Weber Open final on Sunday in Halle, Germany. The 21-year-old Croat saved three of the four break points he faced and took his second match point to end Federer’s 20-match winning streak on grass for his second career title. Coric, who defeated second-seeded Alexander Zverev in the first round, saved two set points in the first set tiebreaker. Federer, who skipped the entire clay-court season for the second year in a row, had been going for his 99th title, one week after taking his 18th grass-court title in Stuttgart. It would have been a record-extending 10th title from his 12th final in Halle. The Swiss great remains two match wins away from matching Jimmy Connors’ all-time record of 174 victories on grass. As a result of Federer’s loss, Rafael Nadal will reclaim the top spot in the ATP rankings today.

Kvitova wins Classic

Petra Kvitova fought back from a set down to beat Magdalena Rybarikova and retain her Birmingham Classic title on Sunday as the Czech player continued her impressive form ahead of Wimbledon. Kvitova hadn’t dropped a set in Birmingham but was tested by Rybarikova before eventually prevailing 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. The two-time Wimbledon champion turned on the style after losing the first set and sealed the match with an ace at the end of a love service game. It was Kvitova’s fifth title this year, more than any other player on the tour.

Collins advances

Danielle Collins is through to the second round of the Eastbourne International after beating British wild card Katie Swan on Sunday. The 24-year-old American held off a comeback from the teenager to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Collins will play 16th-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in the second round. The two have met once before, with Suarez Navarro winning in straight sets in the round of 16 at Indian Wells in March.

MOTOR SPORTS

Newgarden victorious

Pole sitter Josef Newgarden dominated the IndyCar race at Road America on Sunday, leading 53 of 55 laps for his third victory of the season. The defending series champion crossed the finish line with a comfortable 3.38-second cushion over second-place finisher Ryan Hunter-Reay. Points leader Scott Dixon finished third, part of the three-car pack that separated from the field with about 13 laps to go in the road race.

Hamilton takes French GP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the French Grand Prix from pole position to retake the lead of the Formula One title race on Sunday. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen in his Ferrari crossed second and third to complete the podium at the Paul Ricard Circuit. Defending champion Hamilton was never challenged after he reached the first corner a split second before Sebastian Vet-tel knocked into Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Johnson dies

Sprint car driver Jason Johnson has died following a crash at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin, race officials said Sunday. He was

Johnson was injured during a World of Outlaws race Saturday night on the 1/3-mile dirt oval, the series said. It said the driver from Eunice, La., crashed on lap 18 of a 40-lap race while racing for the lead and was taken to a hospital. The series posted a message Sunday morning on Twitter saying that Johnson had died. Condolences poured in on social media. NASCAR drivers woke up to news of Johnson’s death hours before their race in Sonoma, Calif. Johnson won the 2006 Short Track Nationals at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock.