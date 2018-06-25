One of nation's fastest athletes shines at Arkansas camp

— One of the fastest sophomores in the nation showed off his speed at the Arkansas’ Razorback Night Camp on June 16.

Running back and defensive back A.J. Green, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Tulsa Union, recorded an electronic 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash and a 37-inch vertical at the camp, elevating himself on the Hogs’ board.

“Last year I ran a 4.47, and I was thinking I was going to run a 4.4 laser, but I have to get a little faster on that,” Green said.

His testing and ability on the field was a topic of discussion among several at the camp.

“I just tried to do my best and try to show what I can do and get some looks in and just do what I do on the football field,” Green said.

On May 12, Green recorded 10.38 seconds in the 100 meters at the Class 6A state championship as a freshman. He also recorded a time of 21.69 seconds in the 200 meters in April.

He caught the eye of Arkansas associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor.

“He was helping me on my game and things I need to fix. I just need to stay coachable,” Green said.

Green, who also camped at Oklahoma and Tulsa, is looking forward to making a return trip to Fayetteville for future camps.

“If I get another chance to come out here and show what I can do in a couple of years, then I will,” Green said.

He’s planning to earn a starting job on varsity this fall.

“I’m fighting for it,” Green said.