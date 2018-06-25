Arkansan Olympic long jump champion wins title at USA Track and Field Championships

Reigning Olympic long jump champion Jeff Henderson (McAlmont, Sylvan Hills) earned his third long jump title at the USA Track and Field Championships on Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Henderson, who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, leaped 26 feet, 7 inches on his first jump. It was the shortest jump to win a national title since 1975.

Former Arkansas Razorback Sandi Morris won the pole vault championship by clearing 15 feet, 9 inches.

Morris entered the event as the world leader at 16-2 3/4 from the indoor competition. This is the second consecutive championship for Morris and her fourth overall title as she won indoor titles in 2016 and 2017.

Current University of Arkansas, Fayetteville pole vaulters Tori Hoggard and Lexi Jacobus finished seventh and ninth at 14-7 1/4 with Hoggard leading on the basis of fewer misses.