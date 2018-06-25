Thunderstorms in forecast for start of CWS finals

— Inclement weather threatens to delay or postpone the start of the final round at the College World Series tonight, but no change in the schedule has been made.

According to the National Weather Service, a 60 percent chance of rain is possible in Omaha before midnight. At 12:30 p.m., showers and thunderstorms covered most of Nebraska, as far west as Imperial, near the Colorado border, about 350 miles from Omaha.

Arkansas and Oregon State are scheduled to play Game 1 of the national championship series beginning at 6 p.m.

NCAA rules dictate games cannot be played when lightning is present within an 8-mile radius of the competition site. Each lightning strike within an 8-mile radius results in a 30-minute delay, and players typically are given an additional 25 minutes to warm up following the delay.

Rules are more ambiguous when it comes to rain. Umpires have the authority to halt the game if they determine the field is unplayable.

Games cannot begin at the College World Series after 11 p.m. The curfew is 9 p.m. for Games 2 and 3 of the final round, which can determine a national champion.

If Monday's game is postponed, Game 1 would be played Tuesday, Game 2 would be played Wednesday and an if-necessary Game 3 would be played Thursday, according to guidelines listed in the NCAA's College World Series manual. The 100-page manual states that all late-start determinations will be made by the NCAA office in consultation with on-site representatives in Omaha.