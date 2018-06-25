Travs score six in 2nd, top Cards

Overcoming a 4-0 first-inning deficit, the Arkansas Travelers responded with six runs in the second inning to beat the Springfield Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The Travelers loaded the bases on a double by Dario Pizzano, a walk to Adam Law and a bunt single by Donnie Walton. Jason Odom followed with a single to right field to score Pizzano to make it 4-1.

After Yonathan Mendoza struck out, Braden Bishiope walked to score Law to cut the lead to 4-2. Chuck Taylor singled to center to score Walton to pull within 4-3. Beau Amaral singled to center to score Odom to tie the game at 4-4. A bases-loaded walk to Joey Curletta scored Bishop to put the Travelers up 5-4. Pizzano had a sacrifice fly to score Taylor for a 6-4 lead.

The Cardinals cut the lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the second on Ramon Urias' RBI double, which scored Stefan Trosclair.

Springfield jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Lane Thomas doubled down the left-field line to score Tommy Edman for a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Granden Goetzman grounded out into a force out which scored Thomas to make it 2-0. Victor Roache followed with a two-run home run to score Goetzman to extend the Cardinals' lead to 4-0.

Neither team had a base hit after the fifth inning.

Stephen Perakslis (3-2) pitched two scoreless innings to get the victory in relief of Nathan Bannister, who lasted four innings. Matt Walker pitched the last two innings to record his third save of the season.

Amaral led the Travs offensively, going 2 for 5 with one RBI. Trosclair went 2 for 4 and scored a run to lead the Cardinals, while Roache went 1 for 3 with a two-run home run.

Austin Warner (0-1) took the loss, allowing 6 runs on 6 hits in 6 innings with 2 strikeouts and 5 walks.

