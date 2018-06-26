Report: Former Arkansas Athletics Director Jeff Long in running for job at South Florida

Former Arkansas Athletics Director Jeff Long is in the running for the vacant AD job at South Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday.

The newspaper reported that former Louisville AD Tom Jurich is the preferred choice among several prominent USF boosters. Long, 57, was fired by University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz, on Nov. 15, who cited loss of confidence from prominent boosters and UA leadership. The first chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee, Long served at Arkansas for almost 10 years after succeeding the legendary Frank Broyles.

Long is also considered a candidate for the same position at Kansas.