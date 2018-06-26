Home / Latest News /
Arkansas, Oregon governors place 'friendly wager' over College World Series; winner to get beer or bacon
This article was published today at 12:22 p.m.
I'm betting on the Hogs! I've made a friendly wager with @OregonGovBrown for the #CWS Championship. When @RazorbackBSB wins the title, Gov. Brown will send Oregon's finest microbrew. IF @BeaverBaseball (somehow) prevails, we'll serve up @PetitJeanMeats peppered bacon. #WPS— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) June 25, 2018
Lets all cheer @BeaverBaseball on tonight! To step up the stakes, I've made a friendly wager with AR Gov @AsaHutchinson. If the beavs win the series, he will be sending me 6lbs of AR bacon. If they pull off a win, I'll be sending him a 6 pack of Oregon microbrews. #BeaverNation— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) June 25, 2018
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has placed a "friendly wager" with his counterpart in Oregon over the College World Series, where the Razorbacks — barring another rain postponement — will open the finals tonight against Oregon State.
Hutchinson said on Twitter that he will receive some of "Oregon's finest microbrew" from Gov. Kate Brown "when" the Hogs win the national title.
Should Oregon State "somehow" win, Hutchinson will send peppered bacon from Petit Jean Meats to Oregon.
"I'm betting on the Hogs!" he wrote.
Brown said on Twitter that she would send a "6 pack of Oregon microbrews" or receive 6 pounds of bacon, depending on who wins the best-of-three series in Omaha.
Tonight's opener is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., a day later than originally planned after storms moved through the region on Monday night.
abb says... June 26, 2018 at 1:14 p.m.
Bacon and beer. Proof God loves us! We should make all immigrants eat bacon and beer as a precondition on temporary entry.
TravisBickle says... June 26, 2018 at 1:31 p.m.
That doesn't sound like an even bet! Oregon needs to sweeten the deal with a couple ounces of that good legal hybrid cannabis they got up there!
