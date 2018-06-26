Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 1:47 p.m.

Arkansas, Oregon governors place 'friendly wager' over College World Series; winner to get beer or bacon

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 12:22 p.m.

The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen GOVERNOR SPEAKS: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses lawyers at the Arkansas Bar Association's 120th annual meeting Friday at the Hot Springs Convention Center.


Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has placed a "friendly wager" with his counterpart in Oregon over the College World Series, where the Razorbacks — barring another rain postponement — will open the finals tonight against Oregon State.

Hutchinson said on Twitter that he will receive some of "Oregon's finest microbrew" from Gov. Kate Brown "when" the Hogs win the national title.

Should Oregon State "somehow" win, Hutchinson will send peppered bacon from Petit Jean Meats to Oregon.

"I'm betting on the Hogs!" he wrote.

Brown said on Twitter that she would send a "6 pack of Oregon microbrews" or receive 6 pounds of bacon, depending on who wins the best-of-three series in Omaha.

Tonight's opener is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., a day later than originally planned after storms moved through the region on Monday night.

abb says... June 26, 2018 at 1:14 p.m.

Bacon and beer. Proof God loves us! We should make all immigrants eat bacon and beer as a precondition on temporary entry.

TravisBickle says... June 26, 2018 at 1:31 p.m.

That doesn't sound like an even bet! Oregon needs to sweeten the deal with a couple ounces of that good legal hybrid cannabis they got up there!

