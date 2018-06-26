Arkansas, Oregon governors place 'friendly wager' over College World Series; winner to get beer or bacon

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has placed a "friendly wager" with his counterpart in Oregon over the College World Series, where the Razorbacks — barring another rain postponement — will open the finals tonight against Oregon State.

Hutchinson said on Twitter that he will receive some of "Oregon's finest microbrew" from Gov. Kate Brown "when" the Hogs win the national title.

Should Oregon State "somehow" win, Hutchinson will send peppered bacon from Petit Jean Meats to Oregon.

"I'm betting on the Hogs!" he wrote.

Brown said on Twitter that she would send a "6 pack of Oregon microbrews" or receive 6 pounds of bacon, depending on who wins the best-of-three series in Omaha.

Tonight's opener is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., a day later than originally planned after storms moved through the region on Monday night.