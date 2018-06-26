LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas plays Oregon State in national championship Game 1

Oregon State 1, Arkansas 0 - End 4th Inning

Larnach led off the home fourth with a ground-rule double to left. Heston Kjerstad lost the ball in the sun and never saw it off Larnach's bat. Rutschman then singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Then things got interesting.

Malone hit a ball to Jared Gates at first base and fired to second, where Rutschman did not slide and was called for interference. Malone, who would have otherwise been safe if not for the interference call, was the second out of the inning at first base.

Michael Gretler then struck out to end the inning, and Blaine Knight was able to strand Larnach at third and avoid further damage.

Oregon State 1, Arkansas 0 - Middle 4th Inning

Heimlich cruised through the heart of Arkansas' order for a second time, striking out Casey Martin on three pitches again. Kjerstad made Heimlich work a bit before flying out to center on the eighth pitch of his at-bat. Bonfield then grounded out to short for a second time.

Heimlich has allowed just one hit tonight and struck out five, but has thrown 66 pitches – 42 strikes – through four.

Oregon State 1, Arkansas 0 - End 3rd Inning

Blaine Knight bounced back from allowing a run in the second and sat down the Beavers in order in the third on 14 pitches. He is at 45 pitches – 31 strikes – to this point.

Casey Martin, Heston Kjerstad and Luke Bonfield are due up for Arkansas.

Oregon State 1, Arkansas 0 - Middle 3rd Inning

Grant Koch gifted Arkansas its first hit of the night with a single to center off Heimlich. Jax Biggers then struck out looking on a pitch that appeared a bit low of the zone, and Eric Cole grounded into a 5-4-3 double play to end the top half.

Heimlich has thrown 49 pitches through three innings.

Oregon State 1, Arkansas 0 - End 2nd Inning

The Beavers used a leadoff double, infield hit and a single to center to plate the first run of the night. Michael Gretler scored Trevor Larnach on a 2-0 offering from Knight.

After the run-scoring single, Knight rebounded with a pair of strikeouts – one swinging, one looking – to close the home second. He has four strikeouts through two innings and his pitch count sits at 31.

Grant Koch, Jax Biggers and Eric Cole are due up for the Razorbacks in the third.

Arkansas 0, Oregon State 0 - Middle 2nd Inning

Arkansas made Luke Heimlich work a little more in the second inning. Luke Bonfield and Carson Shaddy each drew full counts, and Shaddy worked a nine-pitch walk for the game's first base runner. Jared Gates flied out to deep right field to end the inning.

The Razorbacks had not put a lot of good swings on Heimlich until the final two at-bats of the inning. Shaddy had good contact on a foul ball that put him behind 1-2 and Gates' fly out was probably the best swing so far of the night.

Heimlich threw 23 pitches that inning and his pitch count is 36 through two innings.

Arkansas 0, Oregon State 0 - End 1st Inning

Blaine Knight was perfect in the bottom of the first, striking out Steven Kwan, getting Cadyn Grenier to fly out to right field and getting Nick Madrigal to ground out to shortstop.

Knight's fastball was clocked at 95 mph multiple times that inning. He looks sharp.

Arkansas 0, Oregon State 0 - Middle 1st Inning

Arkansas freshmen Casey Martin and Heston Kjerstad struggled with Luke Heimlich's slider in the first inning. He threw three straight sliders to Martin, who swung through all three. Heimlich got ahead of Kjerstad 0-2 with a couple of fastballs that were called strikes, then struck him out swinging at the slider in the dirt.

Eric Cole worked a seven-pitch at-bat to lead off the game and grounded out. Heimlich's fastball was clocked at 90-92 in that inning and his slider was between 78-81 mph.

Pregame

It is finally time to play the national championship. Arkansas and Oregon State will begin at 6:05 on a beautiful night in Omaha. The rain moved out overnight and the sun has been shining all day here in Nebraska.

Oregon State might be the designated home team tonight, but this is a home game for Arkansas. There might be more Razorback fans here tonight than have been at a game in Baum Stadium all season. The outfield is almost exclusively red, with the exception of one of the 15 sections. A lot of people in orange have congregated in Section 129 in left-center field.

Everywhere you turn in Omaha you see Razorback fans this week. It feels kind of like the Liberty Bowl in Memphis a couple of years ago when Arkansas easily had the most fans in a game that was not too far from campus and the fan base.

Two of the nation's elite pitchers are on the mound tonight. Blaine Knight (13-0, 2.88 ERA) has defeated a who's who of top pitchers this season and tonight he goes head-to-head against Oregon State senior left-hander Luke Heimlich (16-2, 2.80 ERA), who is the two-time Pac-12 pitcher of the year.

Tonight's umpires are: Travis Katzenmeier at home plate, Perry Costello at first base, Chris Coskey at second base, Joe Burleson at third base, Barry Chambers in right field and Billy Van Raaphorst in left field.

Arkansas is wearing its home gray jerseys with red hats tonight. Oregon State is wearing black tops, white pants and hats with orange bills, white fronts and black backs.