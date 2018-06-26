TIGERS

First-round pick signed

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have agreed to terms with right-hander Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

The Tigers announced the agreement before Monday's game against Oakland. In 17 starts at Auburn this year, Mize went 10-6 with a 3.30 ERA. The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 12.24 strikeouts per nine innings.

In three seasons at Auburn, Mize went 20-13 with a 2.96 ERA, 324 strikeouts and 43 walks.

The Tigers have agreed to deals with 35 players from this year's draft.

YANKEES

Sanchez placed on DL

PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Yankees won't have All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez for at least a few weeks.

Sanchez was put on the 10-day disabled list Monday because of a strained right groin. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said before New York's game at Philadelphia that Sanchez is expected to miss up to four weeks with a Grade 1 strain.

Austine Romine replaced Sanchez in the starting lineup.

The Yankees also optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Class-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka and right-hander Giovanny Gallegos from the minors.

Sanchez was hurt Sunday while running out a double-play grounder at Tampa Bay.

The 25-year-old Sanchez is hitting .190 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI, a season after he made the AL All-Star team while batting .278 with 33 home runs and 90 RBI.

Frazier hit .350 in eight games after recently being promoted from the minors. The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 50-25.

ORIOLES

Beckham returns from DL

BALTIMORE -- Infielder Tim Beckham has been activated from the disabled list by the last-place Baltimore Orioles, who finally have the starting lineup they anticipated when spring training started.

Beckham batted .179 with 1 home run and 4 RBI in 23 games before going on the disabled list with a groin strain in April. After undergoing core surgery, he missed two months.

Beckham said Monday he had been playing with pain before he came from Tampa Bay to Baltimore last July, noting, "It's something I battled through for years."

With Beckham back, the Orioles started all their front-line players for the first time. The lineup against Seattle on Monday night included Jonathan Schoop, Mark Trumbo and Colby Rasmus, all of whom have spent extensive time on the disabled list.

Chris Davis, who sat out eight games in an effort to shake a lengthy slump, said, "I'm glad to see everybody back."

Baltimore started the day with a 23-53 record.

PHILLIES

Former closer returns

PHILADELPHIA -- Demoted former closer Hector Neris has returned to the Philadelphia Phillies and righ handerEdubray Ramos has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Ramos has a right shoulder impingement. Neris was sent to Class AAA Lehigh Valley last week after the right-hander posted a 6.00 ERA in 30 appearances, going 1-3 with 10 saves in 13 tries.

The Phillies also sent infielder Mitch Walding to Lehigh Valley and reinstated Jesmuel Valentin from the paternity list before Monday night's game against the New York Yankees.

Ramos is 2-0 with a 1.24 ERA and 1 save in 33 appearances.

METS

Nimmo's hand not broken

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo received a break Monday, and it wasn't in his hand.

Nimmo left Sunday's game against the Dodgers in the seventh inning after getting hit on the pinkie finger of his right hand two innings earlier. X-rays taken Sunday came back negative, but Nimmo went for a precautionary MRI Monday morning. He said the MRI revealed no broken bones and he described his status as day-to-day. He said he doesn't expect a trip to the disabled list.

"Big-time [relief]," Nimmo said. "Yesterday when it hit, I wasn't sure. There's so many little bones in your hand, so many little things that can happen, so no, this is a huge relief. Now I'm just eager to be getting the strength back and hopefully it won't be too long."

Nimmo wasn't in the starting lineup Monday against the Pirates and said he's been doing grip exercises to test the strength and the pain in his finger. He hopes to work up to swinging a bat Monday but wasn't sure if that would be possible.

"It depends on how well I'm feeling when I go through these grip exercises," Nimmo said. "So we'll know fairly soon if I get to a bat today and if I do, that's really encouraging.

"Whenever I can swing that bat normally, I'll be ready to go again."

Nimmo has been one of the few bright spots on a Mets team struggling offensively and to find wins. After getting the opportunity to play more following injuries to Yoenis Cespedes, Jay Bruce and Juan Lagares, Nimmo is hitting .280 and has 6 home runs and 13 RBI in June.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

