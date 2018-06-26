NWA Fishing report

Beaver Lake

Summertime fishing tactics are working for black bass and crappie. Early mornings are the best time to fish.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting top-water lures, including Zara Spooks and buzz baits, at first light. Go with plastic worms, jig and pigs or deep-diving crank baits later in the day.

Catfish are spawning and biting well. All fishing methods are working. Use sunfish or goldfish to target flathead catfish. Nightcrawlers or stink bait are good to catch channel catfish.

Walleye are biting nightcrawler rigs 25 feet deep. Striped bass are biting in the Point 6 area. Anglers locate shad schools on their electronics to find stripers lurking around the schools.

It's crappie, crappie and more crappie on the south half of the lake, reports Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina. Trolling for crappie with crank baits is good. A Bandit 300 series is good for trolling. Lots of 15-fish limits are being caught. Crappie must be 10 inches or longer to keep at Beaver.

Beaver tailwater

Tom Steinke at the Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting well on Power Bait or nightcralwers.

The top flies are nymphs, micro jigs or hare's ears. Small spoons are the best lures for trout.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at the lake office said bluegill fishing is good with glow worms or crickets. Both are also good for catfish.

Black bass fishing is good with crank baits or plastic worms. Crappie are slow. Try trolling minnows or jigs.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike McBride at the lake bait shop said fishing is slow. Fishing for all species is best between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

A few black bass have been caught with top-water lures or plastic worms. Catfish are the best bet. Use liver or shad.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are schooling at sunrise at Loch Lomond. Use top-water lures or small swim baits. Fish around brush piles later in the day for bass with plastic worms or deep-diving crank baits.

Bluegill are biting well on all the Bella Vista lakes on crickets five to 10 feet deep. Catfish bite best at night. Use nightcrawlers or cut bait.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms. The best fishing is at night.

Lake Elmdale

Stroud recommends trying for bluegill with crickets.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends using top-water lures at sunrise and sunset.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said black bass fishing is good day or night at Lake Eucha. Big baits are working best, including large plastic worms, big spinner baits or big jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Missouri Department of Conservation reports black bass are biting well on small plastic worms fished on a drop-shot rig. Also try deep-diving crank baits, soft-plastic crawdads or Ned rigs.

Bluegill fishing is fair in the James River arm on crickets or worms.

Sports on 06/26/2018