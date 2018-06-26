Paul’s death brings back Cup moments

Vinnie Paul, the drummer for rock bands Pantera, Damageplan and Hellyeah who died Friday at 54, was friends with several sports figures, including the NHL’s Dallas Stars.

Despite Washington Capitals left wing Alexander Ovechkin’s celebration with the Stanley Cup this month, he’s not the only one to have fun with Lord Stanley.

When the Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999, many of the team’s players partied at Paul’s house in Arlington, Texas, along with Paul’s brother, Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell. (Dimebag Darrell died in 2004 when he was shot and killed on stage during a Damageplan concert.)

At the party, then-Stars center Guy Carbonneau tossed the Stanley Cup off Paul’s balcony and it landed on the edge of the pool, causing a dent.

“It was a beautiful thing,” said Paul of having the Stanley Cup at his house in an interview with Fox Sports Southwest on Nov. 24, which the network tweeted Saturday after Paul’s death. “[Former Stars goaltender] Eddie Belfour did not drop it coming off the plane. Guy Carbonneau threw it off my balcony. That’s how it happened.”

The partying at Paul’s house was a memory former Stars center and Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano treasured, he said in a 2012 interview with The Dallas Morning News.

“We spent a lot of time at Vinnie Paul’s house, he was one of the members of Pantera, for about four days straight. That took a little bit of wind out of our sails for a bit,” Modano said. “We showed up about an hour late for our parade so it didn’t go over too well with the city and the police that were waiting for us.

“We thought what the heck, this could be our one and only chance that we have winning it so we’re going to do everything possible that we can. We’d go home and shower and we’d come back. We had to reload the fridge and the coolers that’s for sure. It was tough getting all the cars and anybody who could drive sober to the city so we had to get about 15 to 20 limos taking everybody down, and we finally got down there.”

Paul’s music will live on with music fans as well as Stars fans. Pantera recorded a goal song for the team, which is played after every Stars goal at home games.

Messi situation

USA Today’s Martin Rogers believes Lionel Messi does not like playing for his home country of Argentina in the World Cup.

“He [Messi] has felt the burden of being anointed as a national treasure at a young age and still carries the weight of his country’s World Cup hopes — no, demands — as much as he ever did,” Rogers wrote. “It is a payload that gets heavier with each passing year, every fresh disappointment or missed opportunity.

“This latest chance is hanging by a thread, with Argentina sitting on just a single point after two games and needing to beat Nigeria in St. Petersburg today to have any way of squeezing into the round of 16.

“If Messi feels stress at club level with Barcelona, he does an exquisite job of concealing it. Soccer’s oldest cliche, a phrase so beloved of coaches everywhere, is to take one game at a time. Yet that’s what he does there, just rolling from one challenge to the next, reeling off virtuoso performances with such regularity that we become spoiled by them and are disappointed by anything he does that is merely “very good” rather than ‘godly.’

“It is easier to play with that kind of freedom when you have accomplished everything, and there are no boxes to be ticked for Messi at Barca, where he has won everything worth winning, multiple times, while also collecting a glut of individual accolades.

“However, on the international scene his cupboard is bare.”

Quote of the day

“We offered more money to keep him, but it was just momma calling him home. Frank [Broyles] did a nice job of getting him back to Fayetteville.”

Former Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Byrne, on trying to keep Dave Van Horn from becoming the Arkansas baseball coach in 2002