All-Star Game ends in tie

Luke Raley of the Tulsa Drillers drove in Arkansas Travelers first baseman Joey Curletta with the game's final run in a 2-2 tie at the Texas League All-Star Game at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Bad baserunning cost the North when Eller Hernandez of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals flew out to center fielder Michael Gettys of San Antonio, who doubled off Raley on first base to end the inning.

The South had a chance to win the game in the ninth when Corpus Christi's Alex De Goti was thrown out at home trying to score on Corpus Christi's Taylor Jones' double.

The South took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Richie Martin of Midland doubled in Michael O'Neill of Frisco, who tripled.

Both teams teams scored in the third inning. The North took a 1-0 lead when Northwest Arkansas' Nicky Lopez doubled in his teammate Jecksson Flores, who opened the inning with a single.

The South answered in the bottom half when San Antonio's Josh Naylor homered off Arkansas' Chase DeJong.

The Travelers had four players participating in the game. Braden Bishop went 2 for 4 while Curletta went 1 for 4 and Chris Mariscal went 0 for 1.

Johendi Jiminian started and pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout. DeJong came in the third inning and 1 run on 1 hit in 1 inning.

The Naturals had nine players participating with Flores going 2 for 2 and scoring 1 run. Four of their pitchers participated. Scott Blewett allowed 2 hits in a scoreless second inning. Zach Lovvron allowed 1 run on 2 hits in the fifth inning. Emilo Ogando allowed 1 run on 1 hit in the seventh inning and Walker Sheller had a scoreless eighth inning.

Travelers at a glance

CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS

AT ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. Thursday

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

PITCHERS Travelers: TBD; Hooks: TBD

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

THURSDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. San Antonio, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. San Antonio, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. San Antonio, 6:10 p.m.

Sports on 06/27/2018