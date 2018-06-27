Arkansas blows lead in the 9th, will play decisive game in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Down to its final strike, Oregon State scored three runs in the ninth inning Wednesday and forced a decisive game at the College World Series.

Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

The Beavers defeated Arkansas 5-3 in front of 25,580 at TD Ameritrade Park after Cadyn Grenier hit a two-out RBI single to tie the game and Trevor Larnach followed with a two-run home run.

Both runs came off Arkansas closer Matt Cronin, who blew a save opportunity for the second time in 16 tries this season.

Zak Taylor drew a leadoff walk in an eight-pitch at-bat to give the Beavers a base runner in the ninth inning. Pinch-runner Zach Clayton advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt and Nick Madrigal hit a ground ball down the first base line.

Arkansas (48-20) had an opportunity to end the game when Grenier popped up into foul ground on a 1-1 pitch, but three Arkansas defenders - first baseman Jared Gates, second baseman Carson Shaddy and right fielder Eric Cole - overran the ball. Grenier hit his game-tying hit three pitches later.

Jax Biggers led off the bottom of the ninth with a single for Arkansas, but Oregon State closer Jake Mulholland got Casey Martin to hit into a game-ending double play.

Oregon State (54-12-1) improved to 5-0 in elimination games at this year's College World Series.

Arkansas took the lead with a two-run fifth inning that included RBI hits by seniors Luke Bonfield and Shaddy. Arkansas relievers Kole Ramage, Barrett Loseke and Cronin worked around base runners in the sixth, seventh and eighth inning before the Beavers broke through in the ninth.

Oregon State had a base runner in every inning but one and stranded eight. Arkansas also stranded eight runners, including the bases loaded in the second inning.

The Beavers out-hit the Razorbacks 12-7. Both teams committed one error.