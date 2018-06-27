Baum Stadium hosting watch party

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has announced there will be a watch party tonight at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville for Game 2 of the College World Series between the Razorbacks and Oregon State. Fans can enter through Gate B (on the third base side) at Baum Stadium beginning at 5 p.m. Seating throughout the stadium will be firstcome, first-serve and parking will be free. The Hog Pen will be closed for the event. Light concessions will be available using cash only, but fans will be allowed to bring in food and beverages. No coolers or alcohol will be allowed inside the stadium.

The game will start at 6 p.m. Central at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. Arkansas holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series after defeating Oregon State 4-1 on Tuesday night.