Forgotten boxes rekindle strong memories

The past few months, Whitney, the daughter, has twice informed her dad that she had boxes for him.

Boxes in the attic. Boxes like their contents had been forgotten.

It was obvious much needed to be purged in the last four boxes that had been labeled. Understand everything was in mint condition. Nothing had been used or worn. It came home from a sporting event and went straight into a box.

There was a corduroy briefcase from the 1993 Super Bowl. All total there were more than 30 briefcases from Final Fours, Kentucky Derbies and assorted other events.

Two boxes were labeled Japan and Korea, and there was a ton of pins, pennants, pictures and even a souvenir towel from the 1984 Kirin World Basketball Tournament in Japan. Arkansas finished second, but only because Joe Kleine and Alvin Robertson had to report to the Summer Olympics.

There were newspapers, including the Jan. 3, 1978, Miami Herald with a headline: Sooey! Razorbacks Hog It All, 31-6.

The Nov. 23, 1983, Anchorage Daily News front page had a big picture of Borys Malcycki wearing a Hog hat as he cheered the Razorbacks in the Great Alaskan Shootout. Malcycki is almost a mythical name in the world of sports a long time ago.

That paper is headed to Borys' brother.

There was a 1990 special section of the Arkansas Democrat on Frank Broyles. That's going to Betsy Broyles Arnold. There's a big story in it about Broyles' six children.

Sports Illustrateds featuring Arkansans on the covers were found and for some reason the 1990-1991 and 1991-1992 Duke media guides. Those were the seasons when the Blue Devils won back to back NCAA championships.

After several hours of unpacking and then repacking into plastic tubs the sum total of what was being let go of was those two newspapers and a Japanese robe that was bought for mom.

Everything else was carefully put away for further study.

. . .

Dr. Jack Vander Schilden has been part of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville football medical team for 32 years, but after more than 350 games he has decided to step down from that role, but only that role. He will continue to teach at UAMS and work as an orthopedic surgeon.

Dr. V, as he is known in the world of perspiring arts, was the doctor who was on call in July of 2006 when he got a call from the emergency room.

Darren McFadden had just been wheeled in and one of his big toes was hanging by a single membrane.

Dr. V ordered immediate antibiotics and rushed to the hospital where he spent hours reattaching McFadden's toe. The surgery was so successful that instead of the season being lost, McFadden rushed for 1,647 yards and was runner-up to Tim Tebow for the Heisman Trophy.

McFadden would add 1,830 yards his junior season, leaving him with 4,590, second at the time to only Herschel Walker in the SEC record books, another second-place finish in the Heisman and a first-round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders.

Dr. V also works with UALR athletics.

He was on the field for warm-ups for Bobby Petrino's first game as the head coach and said he learned very quickly how organized Petrino was and what an eye for detail.

Dr. V was wearing brown loafers, just as had all those Saturdays before, but when he came off the field and back into the locker room he was met by one of the other doctors who handed him a shoe box and the explanation that Petrino wants all of his medical staff in the same outfits, including shoes.

Dr. V was there for eight different head coaches.

Sports on 06/27/2018