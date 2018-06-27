Kangaroo has soccer fever, delays match

The Australian soccer team competing at the World Cup is called the Socceroos. But a different kind of soccer-roo has dominated a pitch for half an hour in Canberra during a women's match.

The misguided marsupial made its first appearance on the stadium soccer field during the halftime break Sunday afternoon in a match between Canberra's two top teams -- Capital Football Club and Belconnen United, Capital official Amber Harvey said Monday.

The male eastern gray kangaroo bounded back during the second half, indifferent to efforts to drive him away and delaying play for 32 minutes, Harvey said.

"It was just a real menace," Harvey said.

"A few people came close to it to see if they could maybe get it to move on. It stood up pretty tall. I think it was just over 6 feet, so they backed off pretty quickly. But I don't think anyone was alarmed too much by it," she added.

Players and officials tried to drive the unexpected pitch invader away by kicking balls at him with little impact. Video showed it apparently using his long hind legs and powerful tail to deflect balls from the goal area.

"It didn't react. It just kind of lay down," Harvey said.

A coach in a pickup truck eventually chased the roo from the stadium through a break in the fence into a car park from where it disappeared.

Although the match was played in the exclusive inner suburb of Deakin, kangaroos can be found almost anywhere in Canberra, the nation's capital.

The suburbs are set in large tracts of woods and grassland. Kangaroos usually doze among the trees by day and wander the streets at night to graze on watered lawns.

No cart, no service

John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) has withdrawn from the U.S. Senior Open, citing a deteriorating knee condition and blaming the USGA for not allowing him to use a golf cart.

Daly, 52, a two-time major champion went on Twitter to say the USGA turned down his request to use a golf cart, which could have been allowed under rules that conform with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"I've been fighting this [injury] for so long and it's my career they're screwing around with here,'' Daly told USA Today. "I'm pissed because I've been playing good golf and I want to play golf, that's what I do for a living. But you know, you can't walk 18 holes, you can't walk 18 holes.''

The USGA responded, saying it offered Daly a chance to provide additional information about his condition. Daly said he never received such a request.

Golf carts generally are forbidden in tournament play. In 2001, Casey Martin , who suffers from a rare circulatory condition, successfully sued the PGA Tour to use a cart in a tournament.

Daly, who withdrew from a tournament last October after his knee collapsed, finished seventh at last week's PGA Tour Champions event.

Extra credit

Yu Darvish currently is on a rehab assignment in an effort to recover from right triceps tendinitis that has kept him out since mid-to-late May.

While down in the minors, the Chicago Cubs pitcher made a nice gesture by footing the bill for a steak and lobster dinner for not only the South Bend Cubs -- Chicago's Class A outfit -- but also the team's opponent, the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Meanwhile, Darvish's time on the mound Monday was encouraging as he threw 57 pitches -- 41 for strikes -- with 5 strikeouts and no walks while allowing 1 run.

"I was going for four innings, and I was able to pitch through five," Darvish said through an interpreter, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "So I'll give myself a 12 out of 10."

Sports quiz

Which six golfers have won multiple U.S. Senior Open titles?

Sports answer

Miller Barber (Arkansas Razorbacks) with 3; Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Hale Irwin, Allen Doyle and Kenny Perry with 2 each.

