Messi gets Cup goal, Argentina moves on

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- From his thigh to his foot to the back of the net, Lionel Messi finally scored a goal at this year's World Cup.

The exquisite strike from the Argentina great sparked the first of several celebrations from an animated Diego Maradona, who screamed, shouted and made obscene gestures -- and raised concerns for his health.

Argentina staved off elimination with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday, getting a late goal from Marcos Rojo. Maradona showed both middle fingers to the crowd after the 86th-minute winner.

A short time later, videos posted on social media showed Maradona needing help out of the stands and into an adjoining luxury box at the stadium. He appeared to have his eyes closed and a later photo showed a pair of paramedics attending to him.

There was no immediate information on his health, but about two hours later he was photographed smiling at an airport. Another photo posted on Twitter appeared to show him sitting on a plane.

Messi's goal -- his 65th for Argentina -- was surely enough to impress even Maradona.

From a long pass over the defense by Ever Banega, Messi caressed the ball with his left thigh, took another touch with his left foot, and then delivered a smooth right-footed finish into the corner.

Messi fell to his knees and pointed his fingers upward in celebration. At the same time, Maradona crossed his arms with his hands on his shoulders and looked to the sky.

"I knew that God is with us," Messi said, "and he wouldn't let us get eliminated."

Messi, who later hit the post off a free kick, and Banega controlled the game in the first half. Rojo finished it off in the second by cushioning a volley with his right foot into the bottom corner and ensuring Messi's quest for a first World Cup title continued.

Argentina will play France in the round of 16 in Kazan on Saturday. If Argentina wins and Portugal beats Uruguay on Saturday, Messi would face Cristiano Ronaldo in the quarterfinals.

Without that late goal from Rojo, the 31-year-old Messi might have retired from international soccer for a second time -- and for good this time.

Instead, it was Messi who was at the center of the celebrations. His teammates formed a circle around him while striker Gonzalo Higuain cried nearby. Messi then clenched his fist as he turned toward the Argentina fans.

"He's above everybody else," Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli said. "The most important thing for Leo is his human side. He cries. He suffers. He's happy when Argentina wins. I know him.

"Many people say Leo does not enjoy playing for Argentina, but I do not agree. He enjoys and suffers like all the other players and that makes him even bigger."

Before Rojo's goal, Nigeria had been only a few minutes from qualifying for the last 16 for the fourth time.

Javier Mascherano gave away a penalty with a pull on Leon Balogun at a 49th-minute corner. Victor Moses converted -- and marked the goal with a somersault -- to put Nigeria back in control of the race for second place in the group.

Argentina was facing finishing a World Cup without a victory for the first time since 1934, but instead the team is headed to the knockout stage.

"This is Messi," Nigeria Coach Gernot Rohr said with a shrug.

CROATIA 2, ICELAND 1

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- Croatia ended Iceland's chances at the World Cup and helped out Argentina at the same time.

Ivan Perisic capitalized on a defensive error to score a 90th-minute winner, giving Croatia a victory over Iceland and first place in Group D on Tuesday.

Iceland could have finished second in the group with a victory because Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 at the same time. Instead, the Croats will face Denmark on Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod and Argentina will take on France on Saturday in Kazan.

Fielding a side filled with reserves after already being assured of a spot in the round of 16, Croatia started to take control of the match in the second half.

Milan Badelj, moments after hitting the bar, scored the opening goal in the 53rd minute. He sprinted into the area and sent a bouncing shot past goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson.

Iceland equalized in the 76th when Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the penalty spot after substitute Dejan Lovren handled the ball.

PERU 2, AUSTRALIA 0

SOCHI, Russia -- Back at the World Cup for the first time since 1982, Peru isn't leaving Russia empty handed.

The Peruvians failed to score a goal in their opening two matches, but the team finally gave its fans a reason to celebrate when it ended Australia's hopes of advancing to the knockout round with a victory on Tuesday.

The Australians had to beat Peru and hope Denmark lost to France in the other Group C match, but neither result occurred. France and Denmark drew 0-0 in Moscow.

Andre Carrillo's 18th-minute goal -- a half-volley from inside the area -- was Peru's first in a World Cup since its last appearance 36 years ago. Peru hadn't won a World Cup match since defeating Iran in 1978.

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, who almost missed the tournament because of a doping suspension, scored the other goal in the 50th with a left-footed strike after getting to a loose ball inside the area.

Australia needed the victory to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2006 but it had a slow start at Fisht Stadium, unable to get near the opposing area. The Peruvians, boosted by a loud crowd that heavily outnumbered the Aussies, took advantage of their chances and gave their team an honorable finish after two opening losses.

The victory allowed Peru to move into third place in the group, finishing with four points. The Australians ended up with one point after losing 2-1 to France and drawing 1-1 with Denmark.

DENMARK 0, FRANCE 0

MOSCOW -- France and Denmark produced the first 0-0 draw in this year's World Cup at the 37th attempt amid boos and whistles from fans on Tuesday.

The slow-paced game was out of step with a vibrant tournament. But it advanced both teams to the round of 16 unbeaten, with the bonus of no players suspended and no serious injuries. France will now play Argentina, and Denmark faces Croatia.

The draw would always have ensured that outcome, and became inevitable in the second half. Events elsewhere in Group C made this game all but irrelevant.

Peru beat Australia 2-0 in Sochi at the same time, meaning the Danes would have advanced even if they lost to France before 78,011 at the World Cup's signature Luzhniki Stadium.

France was already sure to advance with two opening victories.

It was the longest a World Cup had gone without a goalless draw since 1954, a tournament of 26 games which all delivered at least one goal.

At a glance

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

South Korea vs. Germany, 9 a.m.

Mexico vs. Sweden, 9 a.m.

Serbia vs. Brazil 1 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 1 p.m.

Sports on 06/27/2018