Morton wins 10th game, Astros shut down Jays

HOUSTON -- Charlie Morton struck out 13 in seven innings, Jake Marisnick hit a three-run home run in the eighth after preserving the shutout with a big defensive play in the sixth as the Houston Astros got a 7-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Morton (10-1) scattered four hits and walked two for his third consecutive victory to become Houston's first 10-game winner.

Evan Gattis put Houston up with a two-run single in the fifth. Marisnick padded the lead with his shot to left field with one out in the eighth and Alex Bregman, who tied a career-high with four hits, added a two-run home run with two outs in the inning for his second consecutive game with a home run.

Marisnick's home run came after he dazzled on defense two innings earlier. Teoscar Hernandez singled with two outs in the sixth before Yangervis Solarte drew a walk. Marisnick then robbed Justin Smoak of extra bases when he leaped and bounced off the wall in left-center to grab his fly ball.

Toronto's Ryan Borucki (0-1) had a solid start in his major league debut, allowing 6 hits and 2 runs while walking 4 in 6 innings. Borucki, who was 6-5 with a 3.27 ERA in 13 starts for Class AAA Buffalo this season, struck out three before Preston Guilmet took over for the seventh inning.

Chris Devenski struck out one in the eighth and Hector Rondon allowed one hit in the ninth to give Houston its seventh shutout this season.

Josh Reddick added three hits for the Astros and George Springer doubled in the eighth inning to snap an 0 for 20 skid.

RED SOX 9, ANGELS 1 Mookie Betts homered on John Lamb's first pitch of the game, and J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 24th home run to back David Price's six strong innings for host Boston. Jackie Bradley Jr. had four RBI and three hits, including a home run, and Christian Vazquez also homered to help the Red Sox win for the fourth time in their past five games.

MARINERS 3, ORIOLES 2 Kyle Seager homered and hit a pivotal two-run single in the eighth inning to back a fine pitching performance by James Paxton and help Seattle beat host Baltimore. Paxton (7-2) struck out 10 over 7 innings, allowing 2 runs and 6 hits. It was the sixth time this season he's reached double figures in strikeouts. Alex Colome worked the eighth and Edwin Diaz got three outs for his big league-best 29th save.

ATHLETICS 9, TIGERS 7 Jed Lowrie drove in the tiebreaking run in the top of the ninth inning for a second consecutive game, and visiting Oakland rallied from six runs down to hand Detroit its seventh consecutive loss.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 5, BRAVES 3 Matt Harvey pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning, earning back-to-back victories for the first time this season and leading visiting Cincinnati past Atlanta.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, MARLINS 3 John Ryan Murphy drove in three runs to help the Diamondbacks to a victory over the Marlins.

METS 4, PIRATES 3 (10) Wilmer Flores singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and host New York stopped its seven-game losing streak, beating Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 11, INDIANS 2 Matt Carpenter hit two home runs, matched a career high with five hits and helped chase Corey Kluber in the shortest start of the right-hander’s career as host St. Louis beat Cleveland. Carpenter scored a career-best five runs and also drove in three.

RAYS 1, NATIONALS 0 Nathan Eovaldi took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before an unusual combination of relievers in the ninth completed a three-hitter as host Tampa Bay beat Max Scherzer and Washington. Eovaldi (2-3) lost his no-hit bid when Bryce Harper hit an opposite-field double off the left-field wall with two outs in the sixth. The right-hander, who struck out nine, walked two and hit a batter over six innings, was making his sixth start since returning from a second elbow replacement surgery in August 2016.

YANKEES 6, PHILLIES 0 Luis Severino became the majors' first 12-game winner, Aaron Hicks and Didi Gregorius homered and visiting New York shut out Philadelphia. Severino (12-2) struck out nine in seven dominant innings, lowering his ERA to 2.10. The ace has allowed three runs or less in 16 of 17 starts. Jake Arrieta (5-6) had another rough outing for Philadelphia, which had won four consecutive series before losing two consecutive to the Yankees. Arrieta gave up 6 runs -- 3 earned -- and 9 hits in 5 innings.

BREWERS 5, ROYALS 1 Freddy Peralta pitched one-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, Jesus Aguilar hit one of Milwaukee's three home runs and the Brewers beat visiting Kansas City.

PADRES 3, RANGERS 2 Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe hit run-scoring doubles in visiting San Diego's three-run eighth inning, helping the Padres rally for a victory over the Rangers.

