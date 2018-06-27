CUBS

Bryant placed on DL

LOS ANGELES — The Chicago Cubs placed Kris Bryant on the 10-day disabled list with a sore left shoulder, one of several roster moves they made before Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Bryant’s DL stay is retroactive to Saturday. He is hitting .280 with 9 home runs and 36 RBI. It’s the first DL stint in Bryant’s career. He has not played since Friday. The Cubs also optioned Duane Underwood Jr. to Class AAA Iowa and placed reliever Justin Hancock on the DL with right shoulder inflammation. Infielder David Bote and pitchers Luke Farrell and Dillon Maples were called up from Iowa.

METS

Cancer forces GM to step down

NEW YORK — New York Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson is taking a leave of absence because his cancer has returned, and he does not expect to return to the job. With the team in a massive tailspin, Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and the 70-year-old Alderson made the announcement before Tuesday night’s game against Pittsburgh. “With respect to the future, I would say two things: One is, notwithstanding the good prognosis, my health is an uncertainty going forward,” said Alderson, who agreed to a contract extension in December. “And secondly, if I were to look at it on the merits, I’m not sure coming back is warranted.” Asked whether he would like Alderson to resume his GM duties if his health eventually allowed that, Wilpon avoided expressing an opinion and answered the same way twice: “I think his health and his family are first and foremost.” Assistant general manager John Ricco and special assistants J.P. Ricciardi and Omar Minaya will run the team’s baseball operations in Alderson’s absence. Minaya preceded Alderson as Mets general manager, and Ricciardi was GM of the Toronto Blue Jays from 2001-09.

RANGERS

Guzman to miss week

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers placed first baseman Ronald Guzman on the seven-day concussion disabled list and recalled utilityman Ryan Rua from Class AAA Round Rock. The Rangers made the move Tuesday, a day after Guzman left in the sixth inning of a 7-4 victory over San Diego after his head struck the knee of third baseman Christian Villanueva when the rookie was diving back on an attempted pickoff. Guzman was called up to become the regular first baseman early in the season after injuries forced the Rangers to juggle their lineup. The 23-year-old is hitting .227 with 7 home runs and 30 RBI. Rua, who was on the opening-day roster, is set for his fifth stint with the Rangers this season. He has a .163 average with two home runs with the Rangers and is hitting .236 with three home runs in Round Rock.