PGA Tour competitive so far in 2018

POTOMAC, Md. -- Tiger Woods already has played 10 times as the year reaches the halfway point.

Some might consider that a surprise considering where he was a year ago.

Woods has finished within five shots of the lead only once, a runner-up finish in the Valspar Championship, and he was never in the picture at either of the two majors.

Some might consider that a surprise considering how well he is swinging the club.

Six months into 2018, golf hasn't offered a lot of clarity with Woods, or anyone else.

Golf keeps trending younger, with few exceptions, a point driven home two weeks ago at the U.S. Open when 28-year-old Brooks Koepka made it five consecutive majors won by players in their 20s. Dustin Johnson is still No. 1 in the world, a ranking he has held for all but four weeks.

But there still isn't a dominant figure, except when it comes to attracting a crowd.

Woods is at the Quicken Loans National this week, a field so weak that Rickie Fowler (No. 8) is the only player from the top 10 in the world, and no one from the top 15 in the FedEx Cup is playing. There's still plenty of energy along the Potomac River, mainly because of the No. 82 player in the world -- Woods.

With two majors, the FedEx Cup, the Ryder Cup and the Race to Dubai still to come, here's how golf is shaping up so far:

BEST PLAYER

Given the significance of majors, Masters champion Patrick Reed gets the nod going into the second half of the year.

Reed and Koepka each have only one victory -- the best kind -- and while Koepka didn't really start his year until two months ago, Reed had a share of the lead during the final round of the U.S. Open and looked certain to get into a playoff at the Valspar Championship until he had a putt roll back to his feet on the 18th green.

Johnson, meanwhile, is No. 1 for a reason. Even with two victories, his year is shaping up as what might have been. He shared the 54-hole lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the U.S. Open. Going back to the PGA Tour season that began in October, he lost a six-shot lead in the HSBC Champions.

RISING

Among the top players, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day appear to be on the cusp of at least having a chance to get back to No. 1 in the world.

McIlroy dropped out of the top 10 until winning with a big charge at Bay Hill, his first victory since September 2016. His momentum stalled when he closed with a 74 at the Masters while playing in the final group, lost a weekend lead at Wentworth and missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

Day had gone nearly two years without winning until his playoff victory at Torrey Pines, followed by another victory at the Wells Fargo Championship. That at least got him back into the top 10, though he still has a long road to get back to the top.

SLIDING

Jordan Spieth had a mathematical chance to get back to No. 1 in the world at the U.S. Open, which suggests his year isn't all that bad.

But so far, it is.

It's not because Spieth hasn't won since the British Open last summer. It's because he has given himself so few chances. The only time he was in the serious contention this year was the Masters, where he made bogey on the 18th hole and still shot 64 to finish two shots behind Reed.

In his seven starts since the Masters, Spieth has finished 12 shots or more out of the lead, except for the three times he missed the cut.

