Rodeo finds spot on busy sports calendar

SPRINGDALE -- After some maneuvering, the Rodeo of the Ozarks has settled into place on a busy sports calendar in Northwest Arkansas.

The focus shifts from Rogers to Springdale today with the start of the 74th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks at Parsons Stadium. A rodeo parade beginning at 3 p.m. on Emma Avenue will precede the four-day event that attracts more than 400 of the top cowboys and cowgirls from the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Rodeo of the Ozarks follows the completion of the LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship in Rogers and precedes the July 4 holiday by a week. In 2016, the Rodeo of the Ozarks moved its dates up one week from its traditional July 1-4 schedule. The change avoids conflicts with other sporting events and traditional July 4th activities that are plentiful in Northwest Arkansas.

"The timing this year is perfect," said Rick Culver, executive director of the Rodeo of the Ozarks. "People can come and watch the rodeo this week then spend their July 4th at the lake or whatever their plans are. This is also a good time for the cowboys and cowgirls, who can hit Springdale before heading out west for the big rodeos there on the Fourth."

Events will be held each night at Parsons Stadium in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the popular mutton bustin' competition for children ages 4-6 will entertain fans before the grand entry and rodeo at 7:30 p.m.

Nowhere is man vs. animal more hotly contested than bull riding, which is the highlight of any rodeo. Some of the top bullriders across the country will compete in Springdale, including Darran Robertson, who's been voted Bullrider of the Year three times during a 14-year career. Cody Emerson, formerly of Jonesboro, will be in the arena as a bullfighter trying to help keep the athletes safe.

The quality of the rides and stock are only two elements of a successful rodeo. Entertainment is always essential with Troy Lerwill, the rodeo clown, providing most of the laughs. He has a specialty act this year involving a motorcycle.

"It's a motorcycle comedy act, but I don't want to give it away," said Lerwill, who lives in Paceton, Utah.

The Rodeo of the Ozarks leans heavily toward a patriotic theme, and a rodeo queen will be announced on the final night of the rodeo. A second parade will be held before Saturday's competition, and the four-day event will conclude with a fireworks display that night.

