Sports calendar

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS
VOLLEYBALL CAMP
JUNE 29 Middle school camp for those entering sixth-eighth grade, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Cost $65, limited to 30 campers. To register, visit https://register.ryzer.com/camp. cfm?sport=8&id=118135. For more information, visit http://www.muleridervolleyballcamps.com/ms-summer-camp.cfm.
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS
BASKETBALL CAMPS
JULY 5-7 Kids camp for those entering kindergarten through fifth grade, 9 a.m.-noon. Cost $50. For more information on the kid’s camp, visit http://www.ladymuleriderbasketballcamps.com/kids-camp.cfm or call Danielle Fleming at (614) 316-5494 or email daniellefleming@saumag.edu. To register, visit https://register.ryzer.com/camp. cfm?sport=4&id=122966.
JULY 5-7 Kids camp for those entering sixth through 12th grade. Cost $160 for those staying overnight, $130 for commuters with meals and $85 for commuters without meals. For more information, visit http://www.ladymuleriderbasketballcamps.com/individual-camp.cfm or call Danielle Fleming at (614) 316-5494 or email daniellefleming@saumag.edu. To register, visit https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?sport=4&id=122967.
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS CAMPS
JULY 9-11 Day Camp 3, 9 am.-noon; Grades 1-3. Cost $175.
JULY 9-11 Day Camp 3, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; Grades 4-6. Cost $175.
JULY 23-25 Day Camp 4, 9 a.m.-noon; Grades 1-3. Cost $175.
JULY 23-25 Day Camp 4, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; Grades 4-6. Cost $175.
For registration information and details call
(479) 575-3118 or email akcreame@uark.edu or tmercer@uark.edu.
UALR BASEBALL CAMP
JULY 19 Summer Showcase, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost $150. For more information, contact Chris Curry at cmcurry@ualr.edu or (501) 519-2452.
JOE FOLEY BASKETBALL CAMP
AUG. 1-3, Team Camp, Cost $180 for one day, $360 for two days, $450 for three days. For more information, call (501) 569-3464.
HENDERSON STATE
BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP
JULY 30-AUG. 2 Arkadelphia Day Camp II, 8 a.m.-noon. Cost $90. For more information, contact Tamara Elgas at tamdge@yahoo.com.
