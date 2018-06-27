UNDER THE RADAR: Russellville's Rhett Adkins

Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Russellville's Rhett Adkins.

CLASS: 2019

POSITION: QB

SIZE: 6-4, 185

SPEED: 4.7

STATS: as a junior, completed 60 of 96 passes for 715 yards, 8 touchdowns and 1 interception, 65 receptions for 804 yards and 6 touchdowns

SHOWING INTEREST: Arkansas Tech, UCA, OBU

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: David Farr

“He started last season as a quarterback. We decided to move him to receiver because we wanted to have the opportunity to give him the ball more in space. He was arguably one of the best receivers in the conference last season. He was definitely our go to guy and made huge plays for us.”

“During the offseason, we moved him back to quarterback and he’s just done a phenomenal job of kind of picking up where he left off last season. He’s maturing and understands the offense better now than what he did last year and I think him playing receiver definitely plays a hand in that because he knows that route is supposed to break here at this time because he’s done it. That’s been a really, really big deal for him.”

GOOD SPEED:

“The thing about Rhett is he is really deceptively fast. I kind of compare him to a Matt Jones. When you see him run he doesn't look fast…and when you see him running along side other kids or other kids chasing him, you really see the speed that he has. He can run. He’s rangy and can really run.”

ARM STRENGTH:

“Arm strength isn’t the question because he can launch it. You’re taking about a guy that can spin it. He can throw it. He’s struggled here or there in terms of his accuracy, but in terms of overall ability of his arm strength, he can definitely compare with anybody I would say in the state as far as arm strength.”