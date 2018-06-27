GOLF

Daly out of Senior Open

John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) withdrew from the U.S. Senior Open in Colorado Springs, Colo., citing a deteriorating knee condition and blaming the United States Golf Association for not allowing him to use a golf cart. The 52-year-old two-time major champion went on Twitter to say the USGA turned down his request to use a golf cart, which could have been allowed under rules that conform with the Americans with Disabilities Act. “Unfortunately— I had to WD from the US SENIOR OPEN,” Daly tweeted. “The deteriorating osteoarthritis isn’t helping my rt [right] knee. I fall under the @ADANational but @USGA turned down a cart for me this week. Just going to give the knee a rest. Don’t know what’s ahead for me.” The USGA responded, saying it offered Daly a chance to provide additional information about his condition. Daly said he never received such a request. Golf carts generally are forbidden in tournament play. In 2001, Casey Martin, who suffers from a rare circulatory condition, successfully sued the PGA Tour to use a cart in a tournament. Daly, who withdrew from a tournament last October after his knee collapsed, finished seventh at last week’s Champions Tour event.

BASKETBALL

Source: Gortat to Clippers

A person familiar with the deal said that the Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Marcin Gortat to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Austin Rivers. The 1-for-1 deal was described to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because neither team had announced the swap. Both players are entering the final season of their contracts. The 34-year-old Gortat is a durable, screen-setting big man who has played 12 years in the NBA, the past five with Washington. He averaged 8.4 points and 7.6 rebounds last season, his lowest numbers since 2009-2010, when he was with the Orlando Magic. The Wizards finished eighth in the Eastern Conference and lost in the first round of the playoffs to No. 1 seed Toronto. Rivers, who turns 26 in August, averaged a career-best 15.1 points and four assists last season while playing for his father, Doc Rivers, the Clippers’ coach. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

HOCKEY

O’Ree, Brodeur in HOF

Willie O’Ree didn’t know he had broken the NHL’s color barrier when he made his debut in 1958. Martin Brodeur couldn’t see the three Stanley Cup titles and jaw-dropping career ahead when he played his first game in goal for the New Jersey Devils in 1992 and, a year later, Gary Bettman didn’t know he would end up growing the league by leaps and bounds over the next 25 years as its commissioner. All three will go into the Hockey Hall of Fame together as the headliners of a trailblazing class of 2018 that also includes diminutive forward Martin St. Louis, four-time gold-medal-winning Canadian women’s national team star Jayna Hefford and Russian Alexander Yakushev. O’Ree was the first black player in the NHL, Bettman has overseen the league’s expansion into a multibillion-dollar industry and Brodeur piled up the most victories and shutouts of any goaltender in NHL history. Bettman has been commissioner since 1993, during which time the NHL has expanded its footprint across North America and increased from 24 to 31 teams. In that time, the league has gone from a $437 million business to one with almost $5 billion in revenue. It’s been an occasionally bruising ride, with three work stoppages, including one that canceled the entire 2004-2005 season and led to the salary cap. Brodeur lifted the Stanley Cup three times with the Devils between 1995 and 2003. He leads all goalies with 691 victories and 125 shutouts in 1,266 regular-season games with the Devils and St. Louis Blues, and he won the Vezina Trophy four times. He won 113 playoff games and had a 2.02 postseason goals-against average.

TENNIS

Kvitova wins

Petra Kvitova continued to impress with a straight-sets victory over Kateryna Bondarenko in the second round at the Eastbourne International in England. The third-seeded Kvitova, who won her fifth title of the season on Sunday in Birmingham, triumphed 7-5, 6-3 and looks in impervious form ahead of her bid to win a third Wimbledon. Kvitova’s career looked seriously in doubt 18 months ago after a knife attack at her home which led to surgery on her left playing hand. In a tight first set, Kvitova secured the first break but Bondarenko broke back when the Czech player was serving for the set. However, Kvitova broke straight back and held her serve to love, clinching the first set with a delightful serve and volley. Bondarenko went 3-1 up with a break in the second as Kivitova double-faulted. But that was to be the last game the Ukrainian won. Kvitova sealed the match with another break when her opponent hit a forehand into the net. Up next for Kvitova is Agnieszka Radwanska, who defeated 15th-seeded Daria Gavrilova 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-0. British No. 1 Johanna Konta will face top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki in the third round after easing past Aleksandra Krunic 6-1, 6-3. Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus upset sixth-seeded Julia Goerges 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, while Danielle Collins of the United States beat 16th-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-2, 6-4. Collins will next face Angelique Kerber after the German comfortably defeated Dominika Cibulkova 6-3, 6-3. Fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Estonia dismissed Kaia Kanepi, 6-3, 7-5.

COLLEGE

South Florida hires AD

South Florida hired Michael Kelly, the chief operating officer of the College Football Playoff, to be its athletic director. Kelly, 47, worked at Tampa, Fla.-based USF as an associate athletic director from 2001 to 2002. He was also part of the committees that worked to bring the Final Four and the Super Bowl to Tampa in the late 1990s and early 2000s. With the College Football Playoff, Kelly managed day-to-day operations, the site selection process for the national championship game and events associated with the title game. Before coming to the College Football Playoff in 2012, Kelly was an associate commissioner at the Atlantic Coast Conference. He replaces Mark Harlan, who left USF to become AD at Utah. Former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long was in the running for the USF job, the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday. Long is also considered a candidate for the same position at Kansas.

FOOTBALL

WSU QB had CTE

The family of the Washington State football player who died of suicide in January said the 21-yearold quarterback had extensive brain damage that’s been linked to concussions from playing the sport. Tyler Hilinski was found dead in his apartment in Pullman, Wash., with a gunshot wound and a suicide note on Jan. 16. Mark and Kym Hilinski told NBC’s Today on Tuesday that the Mayo Clinic requested to do an autopsy of their son’s brain. The interview comes alongside the debut of a new Sports Illustrated documentary about the family’s search for answers. The family in those interviews said the autopsy results indicated that their son had signs of extensive brain damage known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which has been found in hundreds of former NFL players. The sophomore quarterback was last seen alive the same day, when he dropped a teammate off on campus for morning class. Police said the rifle belonged to a teammate and that Hilinski took it without the teammate’s knowledge on or before Jan. 12. Tyler Hilinski appeared in eight games during his sophomore season, throwing for 1,176 yards and seven touchdowns. His most memorable outing came in the second week of the season, when he led Washington State from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Boise State 47-44 in triple overtime. Hilinski threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns coming off the bench and was carried off the field after the victory. His only start came in the Holiday Bowl against Michigan State, although he played extensively in a loss to Arizona. He was expected to be the starting quarterback this coming fall during his junior year.