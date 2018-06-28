Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, June 28, 2018, 4:01 a.m.

Arkansas Travelers at a glance

This article was published today at 2:23 a.m.

Today's game

CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS AT ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Central Arkansas

PITCHERS Travs: TBA; Hooks: RHP Jorge Alcala (1-0, 2.25 ERA).

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids). Gates open 1 hour before first pitch.

PROMOTIONS NASA Night

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. San Antonio, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. San Antonio, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. San Antonio, 6:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

