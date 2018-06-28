Today's game
CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS AT ARKANSAS TRAVELERS
WHEN 7:10 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Central Arkansas
PITCHERS Travs: TBA; Hooks: RHP Jorge Alcala (1-0, 2.25 ERA).
TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids). Gates open 1 hour before first pitch.
PROMOTIONS NASA Night
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.
FRIDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 6:10 p.m.
SUNDAY vs. San Antonio, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY vs. San Antonio, 7:10 p.m.
TUESDAY vs. San Antonio, 6:10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.
Sports on 06/28/2018
Print Headline: Arkansas Travelers at a glance
