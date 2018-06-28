Big Bass Bonanza starts Friday

Starting Friday, you have a chance to catch the year's most valuable largemouth bass in Arkansas during the Arkansas Big Bass Bonanza this weekend on the Arkansas River.

The Big Bass Bonanza is touted as America's largest amateur big bass tournament. It will take place Friday through Sunday on the entire length of the McClellan-Kerr Navigation System inside Arkansas. That encompasses about 300 miles of eligible water from the Oklahoma border to Lock No. 2 and Dam No. 2 near Dumas.

As is customary for the tournament, the Arkansas River will be divided into five pools. The angler that catches the heaviest single bass in each pool over the event's duration will win $10,000. The angler that catches the heaviest bass for the entire tournament will win a $40,000 bonus for a total payout of $50,000.

In 2017, Ricky Cantrell of Dumas won the grand prize with a bass that he caught in Pool 5 that weighed 6.75 pounds.

Brandon Rudolph won the Pool 1 grand prize with a bass that weighed 5.76 pounds. Erik Adland won the Lake Dardanelle (Pool 2) grand prize with a 6.23-pound bass, and Justin Buchannan won the Pool 3 grand prize with a 6.62-pounder. Steve Henderson won Pool 4 with a 6.05-pound bass.

Also, anglers that weigh in the second, third and fourth largest bass in each pool will win $900, $700 and $400, respectively.

On average, the overall winner usually weighs around 7 pounds, and it is frequently caught on the first day. Cantrell caught his fish on a Friday. Herbert Holman caught the winning fish of the 2016 Bonanza (7.25 pounds) on a Friday, as did Robinette Fox when she won the 2015 Bonanza. Fishing pressure and boat traffic increase exponentially on Saturday and Sunday, which might decrease the chances of catching a fish worthy of winning the jackpot.

Catching the overall winner and pool winners is an ultimate reward, but chances are much better for winning an hourly prize.

The Big Bass Bonanza pays a guaranteed total of $100,000 prize money, including 270 hourly prizes for the biggest bass weighed in every hour from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the designated weigh-in sites on each pool. The amounts of the hourly prize depend on how many people register for the event, but hourly winners will earn a $100 bonus if the wear an official 2018 tournament T-shirt and cap when they weigh their fish. Your registration must show that you purchased the apparel.

The number of T-shirts and hats are limited, first come first serve.

Additionally, a $1,000 Willow Leaf Award will go to the parent and child or grandparent and grandchild that weighs in the largest bass. The child or grandchild must be younger than age 22. Both must be registered in the tournament to qualify for the prize. Tell your weigh-master if you are eligible.

Pool 1 is defined as the Arkansas River downriver from the Garrison Ave. Bridge near Fort Smith to the upriver side of Ozark Lock and Dam, at mile marker 257. The weigh-in site for Pool 1 will be Clear Creek Park at Fort Smith.

Pool 2 is downriver from Ozark Lock and Dam to the upriver side of Ormond Lock and Dam. The weigh-in site will be at the tournament facility at Lake Dardanelle State Park.

Pool 3 is downriver from Ormond Lock and Dam to the upriver side of Terry Lock and Dam. The weigh-in site will be at the North Little Rock Marina and Boat Dock.

Pool 4 is downriver from Terry Lock and Dam to the upriver side of Hardin Lock & Dam. The weigh-in site will be at Pine Bluff Regional Park.

Pool 5 is downriver from Hardin Lock and Dam to the upriver side of Lock No. 2 and Dam No. 2 (Wilbur D. Mills Dam). The weigh-in site will be at Pendleton Bridge, on Hwy. 165 about 9.5 miles east of Dumas.

Polygraph tests will be given hourly at each pool. If you are selected for a polygraph test you must take it before resuming fishing.

Checks for all winners will be distributed at an awards ceremony Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m. at Downtown Riverside RV Park Pavilion in North Little Rock.

It will be hot this weekend, so stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and take care of your fish so they will survive after being released.

Tournament rules and a registration page are available online at www.arkansasbigbass.com

