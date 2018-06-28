Bregman's home run in 9th gives Astros victory

HOUSTON -- It isn't very often that Alex Bregman whiffs on two consecutive fastballs, so when he did so in the ninth inning on Wednesday it left Houston's third baseman a bit upset.

Fortunately for the Astros, he took out that aggression on the next pitch, connecting for a two-run home run that completed a big rally to lift Houston to a 7-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was Bregman's third consecutive game with a home run and it capped a huge comeback for the Astros, who trailed 5-0 in the middle of the first inning after a terrible start by Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks).

The Astros trailed by one when Tony Kemp singled off Ryan Tepera (5-3) with no outs in the ninth and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then with one out in the inning, Bregman sent a fastball to left field, where it bounced off the wall above the Crawford Boxes, to give Houston the victory.

"That was the first guy I've swung and missed two straight fastballs on this year I think besides [Luis] Severino," Bregman said. "So it kind of ticked me off."

Manager A.J. Hinch wasn't surprised that Bregman came through for his team.

"For him to be able to stay calm in the moment, we've seen this -- Alex Bregman, game on the line, ice in his veins," Hinch said.

Bregman also doubled twice on Wednesday after hitting a home run and doubling three times in a victory on Tuesday night.

"I don't know how many hits Bregman had this series but he had too many," Toronto Manager John Gibbons said.

Will Harris (3-3) allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for the victory.

Gibbons was frustrated that his team let this one get away.

"That's probably my low point this year because you've got it right there," he said. "Those are the teams you want to beat. I think what magnifies that is anytime you get a 5-0 lead that's what gets you."

After the Blue Jays took a 5-0 lead in the first, Houston scored three in the bottom of the first to close the gap and got within one Evan Gattis' RBI double in the fifth. But Kevin Pillar singled and scored on an error in the sixth to make it 6-4.

Marwin Gonzalez snapped an 0 for 23 slump with a home run to the bullpen in right-center off Tyler Clippard with two outs in the eighth inning to cut the lead to 6-5.

The Blue Jays jumped on Keuchel immediately a day after being shut out for the fifth time this season in a 7-0 loss. Randal Grichuk hit a leadoff double followed by a walk by Teoscar Hernandez. Yangervis Solarte made it 1-0 with an RBI double before Keuchel walked Steve Pearce.

Hernandez scored on a sacrifice fly by Kendrys Morales before Pillar made it 3-0 with a run-scoring single.

Another RBI single, this one on a grounder by Aledmys Diaz, pushed the lead to 4-0 before Luke Maile's sacrifice fly made it 5-0.

Toronto starter Marco Estrada allowed 7 hits and 4 runs -- 3 earned -- in 5 innings.

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner who hadn't allowed an earned run in his past two starts, gave up 7 hits and 6 runs in 5 1/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 3, TIGERS 0 Jed Lowrie hit an RBI double in the fourth inning and Chris Bassitt pitched six innings, helping visiting Oakland defeat Detroit.

MARINERS 8, ORIOLES 7 (11) Denard Span hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 11th inning after Kyle Seager delivered a two-run home run in the ninth, and Seattle beat the Orioles to move within a victory of a four-game sweep in Baltimore.

RED SOX 9, ANGELS 6 J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 25th home run, Rafael Devers delivered a tiebreaking double and host Boston beat Los Angeles.

WHITE SOX 6, TWINS 1 Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia homered for Chicago and James Shields limited visiting Minnesota to four hits over seven innings, leading the White Sox to a victory over the Twins.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 6, BRAVES 5 Adam Duvall had a two-run single in the seventh inning, Jose Peraza homered and scored twice, and visiting Cincinnati beat Atlanta. The Reds have won nine of 10, taking two of three from the NL East-leading Braves as closer Raisel Iglesias had a perfect ninth to earn his 15th save in 17 chances. Atlanta has been missing opportunities against weaker competition, going 2-4 on a homestand against Baltimore, the AL's worst team, and Cincinnati, the NL's third-worst. The Reds took advantage of another shaky outing by reliever Sam Freeman (2-4), scoring three runs in the seventh inning for a 6-5 lead on Scooter Gennett's RBI single and Duvall's single. Freeman allowed 2 hits, 3 runs in two-thirds of an inning and dropped to 1-3 with an 8.16 ERA in his past 15 appearances. Jackson Stephens (2-0) struck out two in 1 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Iglesias earned a save for the second consecutive day and has converted his past six chances.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, MARLINS 1 Robbie Ray (3-0) pitched six scoreless innings in his first game in nearly two months to help visiting Arizona beat Miami.

PIRATES 5, METS 3 David Freese hit a go-ahead, two-run single and visiting Pittsburgh rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to beat New York.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 5, BREWERS 4 Mike Moustakas' home run opened a five-run seventh inning that snapped an extended run-scoring slump for visiting Kansas City, which held off Milwaukee in the ninth for a victory. Danny Duffy (4-7) allowed five hits over six effective innings for the Royals, who split a two-game interleague series with the NL Central-leading Brewers. The Royals then called on Wily Peralta, a former Brewer, to close out the game after Brad Miller hit a three-run home run off reliever Tim Hill with nobody out in the ninth to get the Brewers within 5-4. Eric Thames struck out before pinch-hitter Erik Kratz singled. Peralta then got Ryan Braun to bounce into a game-ending double play that was upheld on review.

INDIANS 5, CARDINALS 1 Edwin Encarnacion and Lonnie Chisenhall hit back-to-back home runs, rookie Shane Bieber pitched six strong innings and visiting Cleveland beat St. Louis.

PHILLIES 3, YANKEES 0 Zach Eflin continued to shine for Philadelphia with a four-hitter over seven shutout innings, and Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run home run to help the Phillies beat visiting New York.

RANGERS 5, PADRES 2 Mike Minor took a perfect game into the seventh inning, Shin-Soo Choo reached base for the 40th consecutive game and host Texas beat San Diego.

