Coach to toast as Brazil blanks Serbia

MOSCOW -- Worried no more, Brazil is through at the World Cup.

Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored a goal each to give the five-time champions a 2-0 victory over Serbia on Wednesday and first place in their group.

Brazil struggled in its opening two matches, first held to a 1-1 draw and then needing late goals to win the other. But they controlled this one, and it was a big relief to Tite, Brazil's coach.

"I'm apparently at peace," Tite said. "I'm still going to have a drink tonight for sure, a caipirinha. I'll allow myself."

Paulinho gave his team the lead when he met a lofted ball from Philippe Coutinho in the 36th minute. The defensive midfielder let the ball bounce in front of him near the penalty spot and kicked his right leg in the air to tap it over the goalkeeper's fingertips.

Silva later scored with a powerful header in the 68th from Neymar's corner.

Brazil finished first in Group E and will next face Mexico in the round of 16 Monday in Samara. Serbia was eliminated, finishing third in the group behind Switzerland.

Both of Brazil's goals came when Serbia threatened to get back into the match.

The Serbs nearly scored in the 61st minute when Brazil goalkeeper Alisson pushed the ball into the path of forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose shot bounced off the keeper and was bound for goal before being cleared by Silva.

"In the second half, we tried to play with more risk," Serbia Coach Mladen Krstajic said. "We had chances to equalize, but we missed our chances and we were punished."

For most of the first half, Brazil couldn't break through Serbia's compact back line. But Paulinho, the player Tite calls his "secret weapon," lived up to his name by scoring the first goal at Spartak Stadium.

Four years ago, Paulinho was part of the Brazil team that was humiliated at home in a 7-1 drubbing by Germany in the semifinals. He said he's learned so much since then, leaving Tottenham of the English Premier League for a spell in China before joining Barcelona.

"A lot has changed in my life and my career," he said. "I have to be aware of the evolution I have undergone in these last four years. My leaving England for China was good for me, did me well. ... I recovered my self-confidence. I am here because I worked and I deserve it. In four years, I really developed a lot."

Brazil had an early setback when left back Marcelo was substituted in the 10th minute, limping off the field. Filipe Luis, who is playing at his first World Cup after failing to be selected in 2010 and 2014, was brought on to replace him.

The Brazilian soccer confederation later said Marcelo only had a back spasm and was fine.

This was a more assured performance from Brazil compared to its first two group matches. There was patient buildup play and the Brazilians sometimes rested in possession, exchanging short passes in their own half to slow down play.

SWEDEN 3, MEXICO 0

YEKATERINBURG, Russia -- Sweden was so dominant against Mexico at the World Cup that the best Mexican plays of the night were made 600 miles away by South Koreans.

The Swedes rolled, never challenged in the second half, overtaking Mexico to win Group F just four nights after a gut-wrenching last-minute loss to Germany. The result, combined with South Korea's 2-0 upset of the Germans, meant Sweden and Mexico -- the group runner-up -- advanced.

Sweden makes its first appearance in the knockout stage since 2006. Mexico plays in the round of 16 for the seventh consecutive World Cup, with its fans desperate for its first quarterfinal appearance in 32 years.

Sweden didn't want to focus on getting revenge by helping eliminate Germany, which got some favorable calls in a tense 2-1 victory over the Swedes on Saturday night.

"We grew another little bit," Sweden Coach Janne Andersson said. "I am not going to sit here and gloat having won a match or boast about a win. We don't want to stir things up too much."

Ludwig Augustinsson volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa from close range five minutes into the second half, and captain Andreas Granqvist converted a penalty kick to help Sweden take control.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez had an own goal in the 74th minute to put the game out of reach at 3-0.

SWITZERLAND 2,

COSTA RICA 2

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia -- Switzerland is through to a knockout game against Sweden at the World Cup. Half of its starting defense isn't.

Switzerland qualified second in Group E behind Brazil despite twice losing the lead in a draw with Costa Rica. The riveting game culminated with an injury-time penalty by Costa Rica captain Bryan Ruiz that hit the crossbar and went in off Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer's head.

Despite the late drama, a draw was enough to send Switzerland through to the knockout stage.

But the bad news for the Swiss: Yellow cards for captain Stephan Lichtsteiner and fellow defender Fabian Schaer -- their second of the tournament -- meant they'll be suspended for the Sweden match in St. Petersburg.

Their absence leaves two gaping holes to be filled at the back as Switzerland chases a place in the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time since 1954.

"This is certainly not an ideal scenario," Switzerland midfielder Blerim Dzemaili said. "We don't need to look at who's not there, we need to look at who will be able to play. This is very disappointing."

Switzerland Coach Vladimir Petkovic's gamble to play the two key defenders while they were already on yellow cards backfired in a game where the team only needed a draw to progress. As it turned out, Switzerland could have lost to already-eliminated Costa Rica and still gone through because Brazil beat Serbia 2-0.

Serbia had a chance to pass Switzerland for second place, but Brazil ended up dominating that match.

"I think the team can cope [against Sweden]," Petkovic said. "It's too bad for those two guys, but it's too late now to lament that and correct that."

Right back Lichtsteiner received his yellow for a cleats-up tackle in the first half. Central defender Schaer got his late on, with seven minutes to go of normal time.

Switzerland had led Costa Rica against the run of play in Nizhny Novgorod when Dzemaili slammed in the first goal from close range in the 31st minute.

The Central Americans avoided being the only team to go home from Russia without a goal when defender Kendall Waston rose to head in a corner early in the second half to equalize at 1-1.

Substitute Josip Drmic put Switzerland ahead again with a first-time shot from a cross in the 88th minute.

