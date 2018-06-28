CWS watch party at Baum Stadium

Just as it did Wednesday, Baum Stadium in Fayetteville will host a watch party tonight for Game 3 of the College World Series championship series between the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and Oregon State.

Fans can enter through Gate B (on the third base side) of the stadium beginning at 4:30 p.m. Seating throughout the stadium will be first-come, first-serve and parking will be free. The Hog Pen will be closed for the event.

Light concessions will be available using cash only, but fans will be allowed to bring in food and beverages. No coolers or alcohol will be allowed inside the stadium.

The game will start at 5:30 p.m. Central at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. The best-of-three series is tied at 1-1 after Oregon State scored three runs in the ninth inning Wednesday to claim a 5-3 victory.