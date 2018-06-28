Fishing Hot Spots

LAKE GREESON Bass are on secondary points leading into and out of spawning pockets in search of bream. They can be caught using Booyah Buzzbaits, Super Spook Jr’s, and the new Booyah Toadrunner. Windy days are good for spinnerbaits or jerk baits in windy pockets and points. Cigar style topwater baits and shaky head worms are working on main lake points. Crappie fishing is excellent with minnows over brushpiles at 15-25 feet.

CLEAR LAKE Bream fishing is excellent with crickets and worms. Crappie fishing is excellent with usual minnows or jigs. Bass fishing is good with spinnerbaits, crankbaits and plastic worms.

LAKE HAMILTON Bass are holding tight to shade, particularly boat docks. Catch them by skipping jigs in brown or green pumpkin colors into secluded shade sources. Anglers are also catching bass in deep water over the tops and sides of humps with large black or ruby Texas-rigged worms in the early mornings.