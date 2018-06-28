Oregon State blanks Arkansas, wins national title

Oregon State 5, Arkansas 0 - FINAL

Kevin Abel threw an absolute gem and shut out Arkansas for the first time all season. Abel wound up throwing 129 pitches in a complete-game effort in which he struck out 10. He allowed just two hits and improved to 4-0 in the College World Series.

The misplay in foul ground on Wednesday now becomes increasingly magnified. The Razorbacks were one out away from their first title in school history. But it's Oregon State celebrating its third on the field at TD Ameritrade Park.

Oregon State 5, Arkansas 0 - End 8th Inning

Oregon State tacked another run on Zak Taylor's RBI single to right. The Beavers are three outs away from winning a national title. Taylor's single came off Kole Ramage, who gave Arkansas a few good innings this week.

Martin, Kjerstad and Bonfield are due up for Arkansas in the top of the ninth.

Oregon State 4, Arkansas 0 - End 7th Inning

Kole Ramage entered in the bottom of the seventh and retired the heart of Oregon State's order. Ramage even struck out Adley Rutschman, keeping him off base for the first time tonight.

Koch, Biggers and Cole are due up for Arkansas in the top of the eighth.

Oregon State 4, Arkansas 0 - Middle 7th Inning

The Razorbacks went down in order for the fourth consecutive inning in the seventh. Both of Arkansas' hits came in the third.

Oregon State 4, Arkansas 0 - End 6th Inning

A one-out single from Zak Taylor is all Oregon State mustered in the home sixth. The most action the inning saw was a full-on melee between fans in the right-center field bleachers. It lasted somewhere around a minute and appeared to be several haymakers were thrown. There are reports of fans on both sides being led out of the park by police.

Fletcher, Shaddy and Gates are due up in the seventh.

Oregon State 4, Arkansas 0 - Middle 6th Inning

Arkansas' two hits through six innings are a double off the wall in left from Grant Koch and a Casey Martin dribbler that maybe rolled 45 feet. That's it.

The Razorbacks 2-3-4 spots in the order went quietly again in the top half of the sixth. Martin fanned on three pitches again, Kjerstad popped out to center and Bonfield rolled over one toward third. Not sure where the life is going to come from on Arkansas' side, but it needs to happen soon if Arkansas wants to somehow make this thing interesting.

Oregon State 4, Arkansas 0 - End 5th Inning

Trevor Larnach struck out to open the home fifth before Rutschman tallied his third hit of the night with a well-hit single to center. Reindl then walked Tyler Malone to put two men on.

Two pitches later, Reindl throws a wild pitch, which allows both runners to move into scoring position with one away. The pitch was Reindl's last. Cody Scroggins is now in to pitch for Arkansas. He has an ERA of 9.00 in one appearance in Omaha.

Michael Gretler's sac fly to right made it a 4-0 game. Eric Cole's throw to the plate was just a second late. Scroggins struck out Jack Anderson to end the fifth, but the damage is done. Arkansas' path toward a comeback just became more challenging.

Oregon State 3, Arkansas 0 - Middle 5th Inning

Again, Arkansas goes down quietly in the fifth on a pair of groundball outs and a flyout to left. Eric Cole still has not put a ball out of the infield and in play in this series. He grounded weakly to second to end the top half.

Reindl takes the ball again for the Razorbacks, who really can't afford another Oregon State run at this point with the way the offense has looked tonight.

Oregon State 3, Arkansas 0 - End 4th Inning

Kyle Nobach led off the home fourth with a sharp single to center and advanced to second on Zak Taylor's sac bunt. Nick Madrigal, Oregon State's star leadoff man, is now 0-for-11 against Arkansas in the championship round after a groundout to Biggers at short. Nobach moved up to third on the play.

Grenier was then retired for the first tonight with a fly out to left-center.

Oregon State 3, Arkansas 0 - Middle 4th Inning

Fletcher hit a harmless fly ball to right-center for the first out of the fourth, then Shaddy gave a ball a ride to deep right, but Larnach was able to make the play on the track. Gates then popped out to short for the second time in as many at-bats.

Abel needed just eight pitches to retire Arkansas in order. Reindl is heading back to the mound for Arkansas. As of now, there is no action in the Razorbacks' bullpen.

Oregon State 3, Arkansas 0 - End 3rd Inning

Campbell opens the home third with a four-pitch walk to Grenier. He then threw one more pitch to Larnach. His night is done and Jake Reindl is on in relief.

On Campbell's final pitch, Arkansas' director of video and scouting Zach Barr was tossed for arguing with home plate umpire Joe Burleson over what he, Dave Van Horn, Wes Johnson and Blaine Knight thought was a poor ball-strike call.

Meanwhile, Reindl enters and walks Larnach then gives up an RBI single to Rutschman, who just continues to rake. He now has 16 hits in the College World Series.

The one run is all for Oregon State in the third. Reindl caps the inning with a strikeout of Jack Anderson. Arkansas needs a response, and soon. Fletcher, Shaddy and Gates are due up for the Razorbacks in the top of the fourth.

Oregon State 2, Arkansas 0 - Middle 3rd Inning

Grant Koch opened the third with a well-hit ball that nearly got out of the yard. He settled for a double off the face of the wall. Biggers then struck out for the first out of the inning, bringing in Eric Cole.

Cole reached base on an eight-pitch walk and flipped his bat about halfway back toward the Arkansas dugout as he began his jog to first. Casey Martin then hit a dribbler down the line to third, and Gretler was unable to make a play. The bases are loaded for Heston Kjerstad with one away.

Kjerstad waved at a fastball up and struck out for the second out of the inning, and Luke Bonfield flew out to right. Arkansas has now left the bases loaded four times in two-plus games against Oregon State.

Oregon State 2, Arkansas 0 - End 2nd Inning

Isaiah Campbell settled in a bit in the second inning and capped it with a strikeout of OSU second baseman Nick Madrigal. He opened the inning with a strikeout of Kyle Nobach, too. He's at 45 pitches through two. There is no action in the Arkansas bullpen as of now.

Grant Koch, Jax Biggers and Eric Cole are due up in the third.

Oregon State 2, Arkansas 0 - Middle 2nd Inning

Dominic Fletcher became Arkansas' second strikeout victim of the game with his leadoff swing and miss. Carson Shaddy hit a ball pretty hard down the third base line, but Gretler made a nice back-handed play and threw him out by a couple steps.

Jared Gates then battled with Abel, fouling off four consecutive pitches before popping up to Grenier at short. Abel sits at 32 pitches through two innings. Isaiah Campbell returns to the mound with 27 already under his belt.

Oregon State 2, Arkansas 0 - End 1st Inning

Isaiah Campbell got second baseman Nick Madrigal to ground out to short to open the home half of the first, but plunked Cadyn Grenier, who tied last night's game 3-3 in the ninth, in the back with a full-count offering. Campbell was ahead 0-2 before delivering three straight balls and the hit-by-pitch.

Trevor Larnach later singled through the right side for the Beavers' first hit of the night. The base hit moved Grenier over to third and brings hot-hitting Adley Rutschman to the plate with one away.

Rutschman went the other way with an 0-1 fastball and scored Grenier. Martin dove to his left on the play, but was unable to get a glove on Rutschman's 100th hit of the season.

After a Tyler Malone groundout to second, Michael Gretler grounded to Martin at third. Martin's throw to Jared Gates at first was wide, and the Beavers extended their lead. The official scorer credited Martin with a throwing error.

Arkansas 0, Oregon State 0 - Middle 1st Inning

After Eric Cole grounded out to second base on the very first pitch of the game, Casey Martin struck out on four pitches and Heston Kjerstad worked a two-out walk, bringing Luke Bonfield to the plate.

Bonfield then grounded out to shortstop to end the inning and strand Arkansas' 19th runner of the championship series. Now it's on Isaiah Campbell to hold Oregon State's offense down. He's been fantastic in his last two starts, but this is obviously the biggest stage he's ever thrown on.

Pregame – 4:40 p.m.

A number of Razorbacks players have taken to the outfield grass in right to begin their stretching routine with strength and conditioning coach Blaine Kinsley. Players then moved into throwing lines. Oregon State is also on the field throwing down the left field line.

Arkansas is officially starting right-hander Isaiah Campbell tonight. He entered the dugout from the clubhouse to the tune of Arkansas fans calling the Hogs. Campbell was in his own space, walking through the dugout without shoes and his headphones in. The Beavers are starting Kevin Abel (7-1, 3.24 ERA) tonight.

4:50 p.m.

Oregon State is on the field going through infield work. Nearly every Arkansas players is on the top step of the dugout watching rather intently.

5 p.m.

The Beavers are off the field, and Arkansas players sprinted on for infield/outfield practice after huddling up outside the dugout. Left-hander Kacey Murphy appears to be throwing a weighted ball off the wall in the dugout over and over.

The crowd size is significantly less than it has been under an hour before first pitch the previous two days. Roughly 30 percent of the outfield general admission seats are taken.

5:10 p.m.

Arkansas pitchers have taken over deep right field with throwing lines. Cody Scroggins is throwing with Kole Ramage, Caleb Bolden is throwing with Zebulon Vermillion, and Blaine Knight is tossing with Kacey Murphy as Wes Johnson stands close by.

Freshman Bryce Bonnin, who hasn't pitched in the championship series, was throwing in the outfield moments ago as well. He's moved into the Arkansas bullpen. I expect to see Bonnin get in the game today.

5:20 p.m.

Razorbacks starting pitcher Isaiah Campbell is only Arkansas player not huddled up with the team in shallow right field. Campbell is throwing near the warning track with former Razorbacks closer Colby Suggs. Pitching coach Wes Johnson is standing by.

Kacey Murphy jogged out to the bullpen and joined other relievers on the bench facing the field. Murphy is donning a black pullover and doesn't appear to be a factor in today's game after throwing 69 pitches yesterday, but will likely be counted on for support for what we assume will be a number of guys who come on in relief.