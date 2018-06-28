MLB not likely for P Heimlich

For four innings, Luke Heimlich shut down the powerful Arkansas Razorbacks bats in the College World Series on Tuesday night. He worked the corners like one of the best pitchers in college baseball which, I suppose, wasn't that much of a surprise since he was the best pitcher in college baseball this season.

It was enough to make me wonder if one of the 30 teams that passed on Heimlich for 40 rounds three weeks ago will sign him as a free agent.

It's to their credit that it probably won't happen.

There was a time when you could do just about anything and get away with it if you could throw a fastball left-handed. Steve Howe was living proof of this, practically right up until he died at 48 with methamphetamine in his system.

Howe was Rookie of the Year in 1980, a World Series closer in 1981, an All-Star in 1982. He would go on to be suspended seven times for a variety of drug violations, even banned from baseball before returning to the New York Yankees for a curtain call in 1996.

But that was drug addiction.

Heimlich has never been accused of taking drugs. But late last season, The Oregonian broke the news that he was a registered sex offender, having entered a guilty plea at age 15 to having sexually molested his 6-year-old niece. Heimlich was passed over in a draft in which he had expected to go in the first round.

He returned for his senior season at Oregon State, was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year for a second time and national pitcher of the year as well. Another draft came and went without his name getting called.

He pitched three times in this College World Series, and Tuesday was the only outing in which he looked (at least for four innings before being knocked out in the fifth) like the dominant left-hander he was throughout his career.

Only one general manager, Kansas City's Dayton Moore, has even acknowledged his team is still looking at Heimlich. Most view him as untouchable, and that group includes Texas' Jon Daniels, who needs young left-handed star-quality pitching as much as any GM in the business.

The Rangers' draft discussion of Heimlich was rather brief. And I assume it had to be that way in almost every baseball office. Even if you could convince yourself that he might be innocent, how would you ever convince the public of such a thing to make signing him palatable?

It's not that teams won't offer second chances. Or, as Daniels said about Matt Bush when the club signed him in 2015, "I'm not going to put a number on it but he's had more than two [chances]."

Bush served a three-year prison stint that came after a drunken-driving conviction left a man in critical condition (Bush's truck ran over the motorcyclist's head).

When the Rangers signed Bush -- a former No. 1 overall draft pick who had already exhausted the patience of three franchises -- Daniels explained why he saw his case as different from signing Greg Hardy or others found guilty (or even merely charged with) sexual assault or sexually violent crimes.

"He didn't deny it. He didn't lawyer up. He has been open, honest and resourceful," Daniels said.

In the case of Heimlich, the pitcher has denied the crime despite the guilty plea. I'm not about to sit here and profess his innocence. But if you are wondering how anyone could ever willingly plead guilty to such a thing if it didn't happen, consider this scenario.

You don't want to force your brother's daughter to take the witness stand. Your lawyer tells you a guilty plea to a lesser change will get you probation and that the verdict will be sealed. No one will ever know about this. But a trial will likely send you to jail for a year. You may, in fact, be covering for another family member. Your parents want you to accept the plea deal for many reasons, one of them being their fear that a trial will cause your brother (divorced from the girl's mother) to lose custody of the child and they may never see her again.

That's a lot on the plate for any 15-year-old, let alone one that knows the publicity of a trial will destroy his baseball dreams.

For technical reasons, the story emerged from the darkness, anyway. And that's why even if you're a GM and you can buy everything about the details of why the guilty plea was entered, you can't hide the story from the light.

There are a lot of bad major league teams this season. I can't imagine any are so desperate or so unaware of their fan base's feelings that they will think a "second chance" speech will silence the cries of injustice.

When Heimlich left the mound in the fifth inning at Omaha Tuesday, ESPN's Karl Ravech said, "That may very well be the last time we saw Luke Heimlich on the mound at Oregon State."

I think he could have left off the last three words.

