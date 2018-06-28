Recruiting Thursday: 2020 CB Devonte Nelson high on Hog coaches

Junior cornerback Devonte Nelson fought through an injury and earned an offer from Arkansas during a camp earlier in June. He discussed the offer and future plans to visit on Recruiting Thursday.

Nelson, 5-10, 176, 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Memphis University High School, received an offer from Memphis at the Tigers mega camp before his offer from the Hogs. Ole Miss soon followed with an offer.

High praise for Coach Chad Morris, safeties coach Ron Cooper and Assistant Director Football Operations/Special Assistant to Head Coach Sean Tuohy:

"I like how they present like a family. I can tell it's family up there at Arkansas. I like Coach Tuohy a lot and I like Coach Morris and I like Coach Cooper."

Tuohy's Memphis background and connections:

"That's really big because you know you have somebody that understands you and where you're from up there coaching. I think he'll bring a lot of guys from Memphis up there. He'll get a lot of commitments from Memphis."

Arkansas' atmosphere:

"It feels like home. It's more like a family at Arkansas, I can tell."