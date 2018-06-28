State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;Fair;Good;Good

CLEAR;Good;Excellent;Poor;Excellent

CONWAY;Fair;Fair;Good;Poor

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Fair

HARRIS BRAKE;--;--;--;--

MAUMELLE;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Good

NORRELL;Good;Good;Good;Poor

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Good;Fair;Excellent;Good

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Good;Good;Excellent

SUNSET;Good;Excellent;Excellent;Fair

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Good;Excellent;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Fair;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Good;--;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Good;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Fair;Fair

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Fair;Poor;Good;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Generators are operating from 2 p.m. until 6-7 p.m. This allows wade fishing throughout the day by starting early in the upper river and staying ahead of the generation the rest of the day. Trout have been biting, apparently triggered by a blue-wing olive hatch being the main catalyst. Midges are also active in the morning. Small pheasant tail nymphs, pheasant tail emergers and other blue-wing olive emergers are good choices along with midge pupa. Fly fishermen report good results with soft hackles, midges, hare's ears, sowbugs and streamers. Red and cotton candy-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;Good

NORFORK;Good;--;--;Good

WHITE RIVER Hydropower releases from Bull Shoals Dam have been heavy and round-the-clock with continual output of four or more generators (12,000-14,000 cfs) all day. Look for clear water to drift, cast toward the bank and you'll most often pull in a rainbow in no time. Get their attention with fluorescent, bright baits and flashy silver spoons. Drifting a Berkley Pink Worm with or without the PowerBait has been successful. Browns have been partial to river minnows again this past week. Most of the browns were caught downriver of Hurst Hole to just past the U.S Hwy. 62 bridge north of Cotter.

NORFORK TAILWATER The Norfork has had no wadable water. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. Dry Run Creek is fishing better. The hot flies have been sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12) and various colored San Juan worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;Poor;Fair;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER The Corps has started generating around 8 a.m. Trout are biting on various PowerBaits on light terminal tackle. Quarter-ounce spoons and Rapala hard baits are also catching some nice fish. The hot spot is between Spider Creek and Bertrand Access. The water temperature has been between 45-50 degrees between U.S. Hwy. 62 Bridge and Houseman Access. Near Holiday Island, smallmouths and Kentucky bass are biting on soft plastics at 5-6 feet. Crappie are hitting along the banks and structures on live minnows and jigging soft plastics. A few white bass have been caught between Beaver town and Holiday Island on Alabama rigs with white grubs.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Good;Good;Good

SEQUOYAH;Good;--;Good;--

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Good;Fair;Good;--

SPRING RIVER Trout are biting great early and slows in the heat. Olive Woollies, El Diablos and Woolly Worms are working great on the fly. Hot pink, red and chartreuse Trout Magnets have been hot fished just off the bottom.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Fair;--;--;--

GREESON;Good;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;--;--;--;--

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Fair;Poor;--;Poor

HAMILTON;Good;--;--;--

NIMROD;Fair;Fair;Fair;Good

OUACHITA;Good;Good;Good;Fair

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout fishing has dropped off sharply. Anglers will experience short feeding times and a finicky bite as wary trout feed on insect hatches and injured baitfish. Patience is key as the remaining trout numbers are actively feeding in the late evening as the sun sets over the top of the dam. Trout from 12-17 inches have been caught and released in the last week, but numbers have been few. Bank fishermen have had some success using waxworms and mealworms fished just of the bottom with a marshmallow floater.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 06/28/2018