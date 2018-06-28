This date in baseball

1910 Joe Tinker of the Chicago Cubs became the first major leaguer to steal home twice in the same game, an 11-1 victory over Cincinnati.

1919 Carl Mays of Boston pitched two complete games against the New York Yankees. The Red Sox won the first game 2-0 and lost the nightcap 4-1.

1949 Joe DiMaggio played his first series of the year after a bone spur operation and hit .455, with 4 home runs and 9 RBI, as the New York Yankees swept Boston at Fenway Park.

1970 Pittsburgh swept the Chicago Cubs 3-2 and 4-1 in the Pirates' final games at Forbes Field.

1984 Dwight Evans of the Boston Red Sox completed the cycle with a three-run 11th-inning home run to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6.

1986 Phil Niekro of the Cleveland Indians and Don Sutton of the California Angels became the first 300-game winners to start against each other in this century. Neither Niekro nor Sutton got a decision as the Angels scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to win 9-3.

1994 Matt Williams tied Willie Stargell's 1971 National League record for home runs before July with his 28th in San Francisco's 7-4 loss to Los Angeles.

2004 David Bell became the first Philadelphia Phillies player in almost nine years to hit for the cycle as the Phillies beat Montreal 14-6.

2007 Frank Thomas hit his 500th home run to become the 21st major leaguer to reach the career mark. Thomas hit a three-run shot in the first inning, connecting against Minnesota's Carlos Silva.

2007 Craig Biggio became the 27th player in major league history to get 3,000 hits in Houston's 8-5 11-inning victory over Colorado.

2008 Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo combined to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Angels lost 1-0. It was the fifth game in the majors since 1900 in which the winning team didn't get a hit, and first since Boston's Matt Young lost one in 1992.

2009 Mariano Rivera earned his 500th save, becoming the second reliever to reach the milestone, and the New York Yankees beat the Mets 4-2 for a Subway Series sweep.

2011 Jason Bay and Carlos Beltran hit grand slams in consecutive innings -- after the New York Mets had gone nearly two years without one -- of a 14-3 victory over Detroit. Bay and Beltran cleared the bases in the fourth and fifth innings off Daniel Schlereth.

2011 Michael Roth pitched 7 2/3 innings on three days' rest, and South Carolina won its second consecutive national championship with a 5-2 victory that completed a two-game sweep over Florida in the College World Series finals.

2015 In an astonishing debut, Steven Matz became the only major league pitcher to drive in four runs in his first career game while leading the New York Mets to a 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

