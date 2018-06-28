Twin brothers Jai and Jalen Jones thrilled about Arkansas offers

Twin brothers and linebackers Jai and Jalen joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss receiving scholarship offers from Arkansas.

Sophomore Jai Jones, 6-0, 223 pounds, and Jalen Jones, 5-10, 195, of Dallas South Oak Cliff impressed defensive coordinator John Chavis during the Razorback Night Camp II on June 9.

Jai had offers from Texas A&M, Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Bowling Green and Alabama A&M prior to the camp, while the Hogs were Jalen's first offer.

Their father J.J. Jones, a Magnolia native, lettered from 1996-2000 for Arkansas while their mother Paula received her master's degree from the school.

Jalen on Arkansas offer:

"Receiving the first offer was exciting. It took me by surprise when I first got the news. But once it suck in I was just shocked and thankful to my parents and the University of Arkansas for giving us the opportunity to further our education at their school."

Jai on Arkansas offer:

"To get the offer from Arkansas it was a blessing. It was like a dream come true because I had dreams of playing at the university and to go to the games since I was little and there's a chance to actually become a Razorback and follow my dad's footsteps it was just unimaginable."