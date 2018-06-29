Cubs erupt after Kershaw exits, defeat Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Once Clayton Kershaw exited, the Chicago Cubs put a positive ending on a 2-6 road trip.

Anthony Rizzo's three-run double and Addison Russell's two-run home run highlighted a seven-run seventh inning as Chicago broke loose late and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-5 on Thursday.

The Cubs pounded out 15 hits, including a season-best four by Rizzo. Russell drove in a season-high four runs in the final regular season meeting between the teams that played each other in the National League Championship Series the past two years.

"Over the course of this road trip everyone has been fine-tuning their approaches," Russell said. "Today you see a clear example of it being executed. It's nice to see the ball fly."

The teams met seven times in 10 days, with the Cubs winning four games over the two series.

"We're doing this without everybody right now, too, and that's the even better part," Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said. "We have part of our bullpen but not everybody. I give these guys a lot of credit. During this little stretch they've been above and beyond."

The Dodgers staked Kershaw to a 3-1 lead before he departed after five innings because of a pitch limit.

"He's that good where he can rehab in the big leagues," Rizzo said. "It's amazing."

The Cubs jumped on reliever Walker Buehler (4-2), who arrived earlier in the morning from Class AAA Oklahoma City, where he had been set for a rehab assignment. Albert Almora Jr. homered on Buehler's second pitch and Russell's sacrifice fly tied it at 3 in the sixth.

Jason Heyward's pinch-hit RBI double gave them the lead for good, 4-3.

Steve Cishek (2-0) got the victory with 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Max Muncy hit his team-leading 17th home run in the third and Justin Turner added a two-run shot in the ninth, giving the Dodgers a major league-leading 53 home runs in June and tying the franchise record set last year. Enrique Hernandez drove in a pair of two-out runs with a single in the second and a double in the fourth.

Kershaw tossed five innings of one-run ball in his second start since coming off the disabled list with a lower back strain. He allowed four hits, struck out six and didn't walk anyone while restricted to 68 pitches.

"Today was a good step and hopefully next time the restrictions should be off," Kershaw said. "I kept the pitch count down and didn't walk anybody. There's definitely some things to be positive about."

ROCKIES 9, GIANTS 8 DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and set a career best with five RBIs, rallying visiting Colorado past San Francisco. Nolan Arenado hit his 19th home run, tying him for the NL lead with Washington's Bryce Harper. Trevor Story added three hits for Colorado, which had lost four consecutive at San Francisco.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, MARLINS 0 Zack Greinke pitched seven innings and was an offensive dynamo, too, helping Arizona beat host Miami. Greinke singled twice, drove in a run, stole a base and scored. He leads Arizona pitchers this year with four RBI and four runs, raised his season average to .300, and is now 7 for 7 lifetime in steal attempts.

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 3 Aaron Nola pitched into the eighth inning to win his 10th game of the season, Rhys Hoskins homered again and host Philadelphia started a pivotal division series by beating Washington. Hoskins hit a two-run shot in the seventh inning for his 13th home run of the year and a 4-1 lead that propelled the Phillies within two games of idle Atlanta for first place the NL East.

BREWERS 6, REDS 4 Eric Thames hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and visiting Milwaukee slowed down Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 4, ORIOLES 2 Nelson Cruz homered and drove in three runs, and visiting Seattle utilized two errors in the 10th inning to complete their first four-game sweep at Baltimore in franchise history. The Mariners improved to 8-0 in extra innings this season. Dee Gordon beat out an infield hit off Miguel Castro (2-4) in the 10th and scored when center fielder Colby Rasmus bobbled Jean Segura's single. A throwing error by third baseman Steve Wilkerson and an RBI single by Cruz followed.

ATHLETICS 4, TIGERS 2 Jed Lowrie had two hits, Sean Manaea pitched six strong innings and Oakland beat host Detroit to sweep the four-game series. The A's went 8-2 on their three-city road trip and have won 10 of 12 overall. Detroit lost its ninth consecutive game. The Tigers haven't lost 10 in a row since their 119-loss season in 2003.

TWINS 2, WHITE SOX 1 (13) Max Kepler drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded in the 13th inning to push visiting Minnesota past Chicago. The Twins pushed across the go-ahead run after Logan Morrison doubled off left fielder Charlie Tilson's glove with two outs. Hector Santiago (2-3), the sixth White Sox reliever, intentionally walked Ehire Adrianza before walking Jake Cave and Kepler. Alan Busenitz (2-0), the Twins' sixth reliever, pitched 1 2/3 innings for the victory.

ASTROS 1, RAYS 0 Lance McCullers pitched seven innings, Jake Marisnick homered and visiting Houston beat Tampa Bay to tie a franchise record with their 11th consecutive road victory. McCullers (9-3) gave up three hits while striking out seven. The Astros have won his last six starts and have won 18 of 21 overall. Their 11th road victory in a row matched the club record set last May 14-June 5 on the way to winning the franchise’s first World Series title.

RED SOX 4, ANGELS 2 Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run home run and Rafael Devers had a solo shot to help host Boston beat Los Angeles. The Red Sox have won four consecutive and six of seven as they head to New York to open threegame series against the Yankees today with first place in the AL East on the line.

