George won’t exercise $20.7 million option with Thunder

Paul George has decided not to exercise his $20.7 million option for next season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

George will become an unrestricted free agent on Sunday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither George nor the team has publicly announced his decision. ESPN first reported George’s decision about the option year.

It was not an unexpected move for George, who averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals for the Thunder this past season. George may opt to sign a short-term deal, either with the Thunder or someplace else.

He could also command as much as $176 million in a five-year deal if he chooses to stay in Oklahoma City and pair up with Russell Westbrook for years to come.

He will be one of the headline attractions when the free-agent shopping period officially opens at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, along with LeBron James — assuming that James chooses not to exercise his $35.6 million option for next season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.