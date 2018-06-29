Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) is tied for the first-round lead at the PGA Quicken Loans National with J.J. Spaun, as both golfers shot a 7-under par 63 on Thursday in Potomac, Md. Landry shot his 63 in the morning when the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm was soft, though still punishing with its thick rough. Spaun did his work in the windier afternoon. Andrew Putnam and Billy Horschel each shot a 64. Beau Hossler and Abraham Ancer were another shot behind. Former Razorbacks David Lingmerth and Ethan Tracy shot 68 and 69, respectively.

Kelly leads Senior Open

Jerry Kelly made his only bogey of the day on No. 18 to close out the first round of the U.S. Senior Open with a two-shot lead at 4-under par 66 on Thursday in Colorado Springs, Colo. Kelly had a tricky 4-footer to save par, but when it slid to the right, he joined every other player in the 155-man field with at least one bogey on the card. With a handful of players still on the Broadmoor course, only eight had broken par. Rocco Mediate, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Kevin Sutherland and Deane Pappas (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished at 68. Mediate is in the mix 10 years after his classic 19-hole playoff loss to Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open. Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, who won a playoff in qualifying to make the field, made only five pars and finished at 15-over 85.

Park in front

South Korea’s Sung Hyun Park shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead in the KPMG Women’s LPGA Championship in Kildeer, Ill. The 2017 U.S. Women’s Open Champion birdied three of the four par-5 holes at Kemper Lakes in the third of the LPGA Tour’s five majors. Brooke Henderson, the 2016 KPMG winner and runner-up last year, was a stroke back with Jessica Korda, Jaye Marie Green and Brittany Altomore. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 70 and is tied for 15th. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) had a first-round 71, good for a tie for 32nd.

BASKETBALL

George free agent

Paul George has decided not to exercise his $20.7 million option for next season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday. George will become an unrestricted free agent on Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither George nor the team has publicly announced his decision. ESPN first reported George’s decision about the option year. It was not an unexpected move for George, who averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals for the Thunder this past season. George may opt to sign a short-term deal, either with the Thunder or someplace else. He could also command as much as $176 million in a five-year deal if he chooses to stay in Oklahoma City and pair up with Russell Westbrook for years to come. He will be one of the headline attractions when the free-agent shopping period officially opens at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, along with LeBron James — assuming that James chooses not to exercise his $35.6 million option for next season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

BASEBALL

Correa to DL

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is heading to the 10-day disabled list because of a stiff back. Correa sat out games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and wasn’t in the lineup Thursday night at Tampa Bay. The Astros said he’ll be put on the DL today. Manager A.J. Hinch said by putting Correa on the disabled list today, retroactive for three days, there is a possibility the 23-year-old star can be activated July 5 for a weekend series against the Chicago White Sox. Correa is hitting .268 with 13 home runs and 49 RBI in 73 games and recently had a streak of 70 errorless games. The Astros will make a corresponding move to fill their 25-man roster today.

Ohtani cleared to hit

Shohei Ohtani’s elbow injury has healed enough that the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star can begin a hitting program immediately. General Manager Billy Eppler said Thursday that Ohtani underwent an MRI in Los Angeles that showed improvement to his ulnar collateral ligament, clearing him to take batting practice in private. Ohtani was placed on the disabled list with a UCL sprain June 8, two days after leaving a start against Kansas City. He will be re-evaluated by doctors in three weeks. Asked whether Ohtani needs Tommy John surgery that could cause him to miss the rest of this season as well as all of the 2019 season, Eppler said, “No doctor has told me that Shohei needs surgical intervention at this time.” Ohtani has a Grade 2 sprain, or partial tear, of the UCL in his right elbow.

FOOTBALL

Bucs QB Winston suspended 3 games

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the season without quarterback Jameis Winston, who has been suspended three games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Winston said in a statement released on Facebook that the NFL informed him of their decision on Thursday. The discipline stems from the league’s investigation of an accusation that the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner groped a female U b e r d r ive r during a ride the quarterback took in Arizona, where Winston was attending a charity event in March 2016.

The driver did not file a criminal or civil complaint, however she reported the incident to Uber. The NFL learned of the allegation, when it was reported publicly last November.

The Bucs drafted Winston No. 1 overall in 2015, despite questions about the young quarterback’s behavior during his college career at Florida State.

Winston, 24, was accused of raping a fellow student at FSU, but was never charged. The university settled a Title IX lawsuit over its handling of the allegations with Winston’s accuser, Erica Kinsman, in January 2016 for $1.7 million.

Winston said in his statement Thursday that “in the past 2½ years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn.” Winston added that he has eliminated alcohol from his life.

Winston, who’s thrown for 11,636 yards and 69 touchdowns in three NFL seasons, has started 45 of the Bucs’ past 48 games. He missed three games last season with a shoulder injury and the Bucs finished 5-11, missing the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.

He will miss the Bucs’ season opener at New Orleans on Sept. 9, as well as home games against defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. He will be eligible to return to the team on Sept. 25, the day after Tampa Bay plays the Steelers.

The suspension will cost Winston $124,411 of his base salary of $705,000 for the upcoming season. The quarterback is set to earn $20.9 million in 2019.