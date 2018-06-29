Subscribe Register Login
Friday, June 29, 2018, 12:35 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Thursday: Former McDonald's All American tells why she's a Razorback

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:23 a.m.

tcu-guard-amber-ramirez-4-celebrates-a-basket-against-texas-in-the-first-half-of-an-ncaa-college-basketball-game-wednesday-jan-10-2018-in-fort-worth-texas-ap-phototony-gutierrez

TCU guard Amber Ramirez (4) celebrates a basket against Texas in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Arkansas commitment Amber Ramirez's relaltionship Coach Mike Neighbors was the deciding factor for her choosing to be a Razorback. She talked about her decision on Recruiting Thursday.

The former TCU guard is Arkansas' fourth-ever McDonald's All-American.

Ramirez, 5-8, starred at San Antonio Wagner High School and played in the 2016 McDonald's All-American Game before signing with TCU. As a senior, ESPN rated her a 5-star recruit, the No. 2 guard and No. 11 overall prospect in nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Recruiting Thursday: Former McDonald's All American tells why she's a Razorback

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online