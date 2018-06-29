Home /
Recruiting Thursday: Former McDonald's All American tells why she's a Razorback
This article was published today at 10:23 a.m.
Arkansas commitment Amber Ramirez's relaltionship Coach Mike Neighbors was the deciding factor for her choosing to be a Razorback. She talked about her decision on Recruiting Thursday.
The former TCU guard is Arkansas' fourth-ever McDonald's All-American.
Ramirez, 5-8, starred at San Antonio Wagner High School and played in the 2016 McDonald's All-American Game before signing with TCU. As a senior, ESPN rated her a 5-star recruit, the No. 2 guard and No. 11 overall prospect in nation.
