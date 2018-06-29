Senegal bounced thanks to FIFA yellow card tiebreaker

SAMARA, Russia -- The "fair play" tiebreaker doesn't seem all that fair to Senegal.

The last African team standing at the World Cup lost to Colombia 1-0 Thursday, leaving it even with Japan on record, goal differential, total goals and head-to-head. The next tiebreaker to determine who would move on as the second-place team in the group -- Colombia was first -- was a new one: which team accumulated fewer yellow cards. Japan had four, Senegal had six.

Japan lost to Poland 1-0 in the other group match , which was played at the same time. When Japan realized that second place would come down to the yellow-card tiebreaker, the Japanese started stalling.

"I don't know if the regulation is cruel or not, but I can't ask my players to go on the pitch in order to avoid yellow cards," Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse said. "You have to be in contact with other players when you play football. This is how you play football. It worked against us."

Yerry Mina scored the only goal. The 6-foot-5 Barcelona defender leapt above a pair of Senegalese defenders to head the ball hard off the ground, off Senegal goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye's hand and into the net, sending the enthusiastic Colombian fans at Samara Stadium into a frenzy.

Colombia, which reached the quarterfinals four years ago in Brazil, is the fourth South American team to advance, with only Peru getting eliminated. All five African teams failed to move on.

Colombia will face England on Tuesday in Moscow, while Japan goes on to face Belgium in Rostov-on-Don on Monday.

Japan and Senegal drew 2-2 in a back-and-forth match on Sunday. Japan beat Colombia 2-1 to begin the tournament, while Senegal beat Poland by the same score. If FIFA had not added the fair play tiebreaker for this World Cup, the two teams would have had to draw lots to determine which would advance.

This is the first time since 1982 that no African teams have advanced from the first round.

Colombia is the only team in Russia to lose its opener and make it to the round of 16.

POLAND 1, JAPAN 0

VOLGOGRAD, Russia -- Despite losing to Poland, Japan was able to advance a round of 16 match against Belgium because it received fewer yellow cards than Senegal, which lost to Colombia by the same score at the same time.

Once Colombia had scored in Samara, Japan knew it had done enough to advance even though it was losing late in its match. The Japanese players slowed play down to almost nothing, softly passing the ball back and forth in little triangles in their own end to waste time.

The fans at the Volgograd Arena showed their displeasure by booing and whistling loudly over the final minutes. Poland, happy to get a victory after two losses, did little to pressure the opposing side.

Both Japan and Senegal finished the group phase with four points, had the same goal difference and the same amount of goals scored. They also played to a 2-2 draw on Sunday. Starting at this year's tournament, disciplinary records -- known as fair play -- were added by FIFA as a tiebreaker. Japan had four yellow cards in its three group matches while Senegal had six.

TUNISIA 2, PANAMA 1

SARANSK, Russia -- Wahbi Khazri's hard, rising shot in the 66th minute lifted Tunisia to a victory over Panama.

It came about 15 minutes after the striker's pinpoint pass produced Ben Youssef's equalizer on a redirection off of his right instep.

Panama is still looking for a maiden World Cup victory -- or draw, for that matter. But it took its first ever lead in World Cup play in the 33rd minute through an own-goal when Jose Luis Rodriguez's hard, left-footed shot deflected off of Tunisia's Yassine Meriah.

Both Group G teams were already eliminated going into the match. Tunisia hadn't won a World Cup game since a 3-1 victory over Mexico in 1978. The Carthage Eagles then failed to win any of their next 13 World Cup matches, a streak that ended in somewhat expected fashion.

At a glance

FIFA WORLD CUP

All times Central

ROUND OF 16

Saturday's games

Game 50

At Kazan, Russia

France vs. Argentina, 9 a.m.

Game 49

At Sochi, Russia

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 1 p.m.

Sunday's games

Game 51

At Moscow

Spain vs. Russia, 9 a.m.

Game 52

At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Croatia vs. Denmark, 1 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 53

At Samara, Russia

Brazil vs. Mexico, 9 a.m.

Game 54

At Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Belgium vs. Japan, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Game 55

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m.

Game 56

At Moscow

Colombia vs. England, 1 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6

Game 57

At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Game 49 winner vs. Game 50 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 58

At Kazan, Russia

Game 53 winner vs. Game 54 winner, 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Game 60

At Samara, Russia

Game 55 winner vs. Game 56 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 59

At Sochi, Russia

Game 51 winner vs. Game 52 winner, 1 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10

Game 61

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Game 57 winner vs. Game 58 winner, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11

Game 62

At Moscow

Game 59 winner vs. Game 60 winner, 1 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday, July 14

Game 63

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Game 61 loser vs. Game 62 loser, 9 a.m.

FINAL

Sunday, July 15

Game 64

At Moscow

Game 61 winner vs. Game 62 winner, 10 a.m.

