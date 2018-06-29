TIME OUT: Arkansas DE target Zach Williams

It's time out with Arkansas defensive end target Zach Williams.

Name: Zacharey Williams

Nickname: Zach

State/school: Arkansas Joe T. Robinson

Height: 6’4

Weight: 225

Position: OLB/DE

40 time: 4.57

Vertical: 40”

I plan to major in: Biology

The recruiting process is: Challenging

My favorite play called in the huddle: Inside stunt

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Uncle Drew

I'm happiest when I: Fish

My mom is always on me to do: Clean my room

Favorite video game: don’t really play video games

Favorite NFL player: Von Miller

Favorite music: R&B HIp Hop

Must watch TV show: Shark Week

How would you spend a million dollars? Given some to the needy and go sword fishing

What super power would choose if given the option? The option to heal any animal or person instantly

My biggest pet peeve is: when someone leaves the frig open

My perfect meal is: calamari and Alaskan crab legs

I will never ever eat: eel

Dream Date: SZA

Hobbies: Fishing

The one thing I could not live without is: my phone

Role model: mom and dad

Three words to describe me: reserved, quiet, calm

People would be surprised that I: love animals

Three people I would invite to dinner: President Obama Michael Jordan Lebron James