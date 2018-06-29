Home /
TIME OUT: Arkansas DE target Zach Williams
It's time out with Arkansas defensive end target Zach Williams.
Name: Zacharey Williams
Nickname: Zach
State/school: Arkansas Joe T. Robinson
Height: 6’4
Weight: 225
Position: OLB/DE
40 time: 4.57
Vertical: 40”
I plan to major in: Biology
The recruiting process is: Challenging
My favorite play called in the huddle: Inside stunt
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Uncle Drew
I'm happiest when I: Fish
My mom is always on me to do: Clean my room
Favorite video game: don’t really play video games
Favorite NFL player: Von Miller
Favorite music: R&B HIp Hop
Must watch TV show: Shark Week
How would you spend a million dollars? Given some to the needy and go sword fishing
What super power would choose if given the option? The option to heal any animal or person instantly
My biggest pet peeve is: when someone leaves the frig open
My perfect meal is: calamari and Alaskan crab legs
I will never ever eat: eel
Dream Date: SZA
Hobbies: Fishing
The one thing I could not live without is: my phone
Role model: mom and dad
Three words to describe me: reserved, quiet, calm
People would be surprised that I: love animals
Three people I would invite to dinner: President Obama Michael Jordan Lebron James
