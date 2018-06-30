Garton post top score in saddle bronc event
74th Rodeo of the Ozarks
Parsons Stadium, Springdale
Friday’s Results
Bareback
Hunter Green^88
Cody Kiser^84
Bill Tutor^83.5
Paden Hurst^58
Steer Wrestling
Tooter Silver^3.6
Brady McFarren^5.0
Eric Manas^5.5
Travis Burgett^5.5
Denell Henderson^6.2
Jason Tapley^14.8
Wefus Tyus^21.5
Saddle Bronc
Curtis Garton^85
Kobyn Williams^83.5
Blaise Freeman^79.5
Wacey Hathcock^79
Mason Laviolette^78
Rowdy Chesser^74
Logan Hullinger^73
Team Roping
Joe Beaver^6.2
Kyle Horton^12.6
Whitney DeSalvo^22.8
Tie-Down Roping
Polo Bacque II^11.2
Blake Chauvin^16.9
Maverick Harper^18.5
Seth Emerson^26.3
Barrel Racing
Sarah McCormick^17.31
Crystal Steele^17.81
Jenna Beaver^17.87
Kylan Shaw^18.15
Kimberleigh Waters^18.39
Reann Zancanella^23.71
Savannah Pearson^27.49
Bull Riding
Riker Carter^86
Garrett Smith^84
NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Curtis Garton of Lake Charles, La. competes in the saddle back event during the 74th Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks, Fr...
NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Ryder Kirk, 5, of Praire Grove rides in the mutton bustin' event during the 74th Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks, Friday...
NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Cody Kaiser of Carson City, Nev. (center) tapes his arms before riding in the bareback event during the 74th Annual...
NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Hunter Green of Bastrop, La. rids in the bareback riding event during the 74th Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks, Friday, ...
SPRINGDALE -- For many of the competitors at the 74th Rodeo of the Ozarks, home is somewhere in America's South, in places like Oklahoma, Florida and Texas.
One saddle bronc rider is no different, as he lives Louisiana, but his start in rodeo competition began much farther away from the United States.
Curtis Garton, 38, began the love for the sport in his home country of New Zealand, where he and his father attended local rodeos. He first learned to ride bulls, but he moved to broncs when he was 16. In Friday night's saddle bronc event, he registered a score of 85, which was good for second place overall heading into the final day of the rodeo at Parsons Stadium. The horse he rode, Trophy Wife, had a reputation that preceded her.
"The horse was much better than I expected, to tell you the truth," Garton said. "They win a lot on that horse. This was a big rodeo, and I knew she'd be a good horse to at least place on."
Garton received a long introduction from announcer Jeff Lee, who was sure to mention that the cowboy won last year's saddle bronc event. He competes on the Southeastern Circuit, so he's been a mainstay at Springdale's rodeo nearly every year since 2004.
Last year's victory was one of his favorite moments from American competition, he said.
"I was very fortunate to win it here last year," Garton said. "This is a great place. The people in the stands all get behind the contestants, and they cheer loudly. It's a super nice facility, and they take care of it every year. We really like coming here."
The 85 was the top score of Friday's event, but Garton's tally did not eclipse Isaac Diaz's 87 from Thursday for the overall lead.
"When you're standing back there [before the event], it can get a little nerve-racking," Garton said. "But when you're on the bronc, it all kind of goes away, and you've just gotta focus. I might not have gotten first, but I'll gladly take second."
Garton will compete in Pecos, Texas, today, and then he will move on to another show in Prescott, Ariz., on Monday.
"I rodeo all over the country, and I try to go to 100 rodeos a year," Garton said. "If I can do that, which I normally do, I consider that a good season. Making a living bucking horses, can't beat it!"
In the bull riding event, Indiana native Riker Carter stole the show with an 86 mark atop his bull, Chocolate Thunder.
"It's pretty hard [to stay on that long]," Carter said. "There's a lot going on there. They're kicking, spinning pretty fast. Eight seconds is a long time when you're on a bull. It seems more like 20 [seconds]."
The rodeo will finish up today at Parsons Stadium.
