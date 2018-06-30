HRs help Yankees rout Sox

NEW YORK -- Packed house, summer heat, Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees for the best record in baseball.

So, CC Sabathia, did it feel like a really big night in Bronx?

"I wish I could tell you it did," he said, "but it didn't."

Instead, he just pitched as if the calendar read October, rather than June.

Sabathia shut down the high-scoring Red Sox, Greg Bird hit two home runs and Aaron Judge connected off a college teammate as New York bopped Boston 8-1 on Friday evening to edge ahead in the AL East.

Not since the famed Bucky Dent playoff game in 1978 had the Yankees and Red Sox met so late in a season when they owned the two top marks in baseball. Home runs decided this matchup, too, with Miguel Andujar also going deep for New York.

"I mean, we're a good club," New York Manager Aaron Boone said. "We're a confident group, we know we can play with anyone."

The biggest crowd of the year at Yankee Stadium was in the spirit as lines forming outside the gates more than 31/2 hours before the start. The pro-Yankees chants began prior to the first pitch, the anti-Boston shouts soon followed.

Sabathia (5-3) helped end Boston's four-game winning streak, less than a month from his 38th birthday. He gave up 1 run and 6 hits in 7 innings, and improved to 6-0 in his past 7 starts against the Red Sox.

The big lefty bounded off the mound to field Mookie Betts' tapper and throw him out to end his outing. Slowed by knee problems in the past, a pumped-up Sabathia kept in motion and jogged to the dugout.

"High-stepping right there, you mean?" he said.

Betts and Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit consecutive doubles in the fifth for Boston's run in the opener of a three-game series.

"It's important," Betts said. "As long as we make it to the playoffs, anything can happen."

Steve Pearce, acquired a day earlier from Toronto, batted cleanup in his debut for Boston. He doubled on the first pitch he saw and also singled off Sabathia.

"I was actually kind of jittery my first at-bat, so it was good to get that out of the way," Pearce said.

"It would have been nice if we got the win, so that kind of overshadowed what I did at the plate. But I felt comfortable," he said. "It was a great atmosphere."

Eduardo Rodriguez (9-3) gave up five early runs. Boston fell to 3-4 against their rivals this season, and 12 more games are left.

Judge connected for his 21st home run, a two-run drive in the seventh off Justin Haley. The former Fresno State players eagerly chatted for a while behind the cage during batting practice -- the rookie reliever angrily kicked at the mound dirt as Judge circled the bases.

"We were really good friends, and it's a joy to see him having success," Judge said. "We respect the competition. He might strike me out tomorrow, and I'll tip my cap to him, and it'll be 'See you down the road.' "

Gleyber Torres hit his first career triple and scored on Andujar's single in the second. Torres added a sacrifice fly in a four-run fourth, capped by back-to-back home runs from Andujar and Bird.

Bird added a solo drive in the eighth. The Yankees lead the majors with 131 home runs.

"No matter who you facing, if you miss on the plate that's what's going to happen," Rodriguez said.

Prior to Friday's game, New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took batting practice with the Yankees. Showing a sweet swing, he homered over the left-field wall.

In Tampa, Fla., RHP Masahiro Tanaka (strained hamstrings) threw 48 pitches in a simulated game at the Yankees' spring complex. He's expected to pitch in a minor league rehab game in the middle of next week, and then could rejoin the team.

ANGELS 7, ORIOLES 1 Mike Trout celebrated his return to center field with a solo home run and an impressive catch, and visiting Los Angeles snapped a six-game skid by beating floundering Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 3, TIGERS 2 Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings to get his first victory this season, Justin Smoak hit a two-run home run and host Toronto beat Detroit.

TAMPA BAY 3, ASTROS 2 Wilmer Font and four relievers combined on a three-hitter and Tampa Bay beat visiting Houston to snap the Astros' 11-game road winning streak.

RANGERS 11, WHITE SOX 3 Shin-Soo Choo reached base for the 41st consecutive game and hit one of five home runs in the first three innings as host Texas trounced Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 17, PHILLIES 7 Juan Soto hit two of the Nationals' 7 home runs, finishing with 4 hits and 5 RBI, and visiting Washington routed Philadelphia.

BREWERS 8, REDS 2 Keon Broxton homered twice and drove in four runs, and Chase Anderson pitched two-hit ball for six innings, leading Milwaukee past host Cincinnati.

MARLINS 8, METS 2 Sandy Alcantara allowed just one run over five innings to win his first career start as Miami defeated visiting New York.

BRAVES 5, CARDINALS 1 Julio Teheran pitched six scoreless innings and Johan Camargo had a two-run double among his three hits to help Atlanta beat host St. Louis.

GIANTS 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Andrew Suarez pitched six strong innings, Austin Slater had a pair of RBI doubles and visiting San Francisco opened a weekend series in Arizona with a victory over the Diamondbacks.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 10, TWINS 6 Addison Russell hit his second career grand slam, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist had two-run home runs and host Chicago rallied to beat Minnesota.

