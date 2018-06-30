Naturals fall in extra innings

SPRINGDALE -- Extra innings and San Antonio spoiled the youth movement of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night.

The Missions pushed across two runs in the top of the 10th inning and beat the Naturals, 4-3, before a crowd of 5,169 that had to wait about 25 extra minutes for the scheduled fireworks show at Arvest Ballpark.

Under the new minor league extra-inning rules, San Antonio's Peter Van Gansen, who made the final out of the ninth inning, was placed on second base to start the 10th and scored on an error on Michael Gettys' infield single.

San Antonio (5-3 second half, 47-31 overall) added the insurance run in the inning on another error, which allowed Gettys to score on a wild throw on a possible inning-ending double play.

Northwest Arkansas scored a run in the bottom of the 10th. Anderson Miller was placed on second base to start the inning, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Naturals almost scored a run in the eighth inning, but Nick Dino, who was on second, was thrown out at the plate for the final out after Erick Mejia singled.

Northwest Arkansas centerfielder Khalil Lee, rated by some as the top prospect in the Kansas City Royals' organization, made his Double-A debut Friday.

Lee, who turned 20 on Tuesday, singled in his first at-bat and scored from first on a double by Kort Peterson for a 1-0 lead. Peterson advanced to third on the throw home on the hit and scored on a wild pitch.

Naturals (1-5, 36-40) starter Arnaldo Hernandez also made his Double-A debut Friday.

Hernandez breezed through the San Antonio lineup the first time around, retiring the first nine hitters he faced and striking out four. He needed just 45 pitches, throwing 28 strikes, in the three three-up, three-down innings.

The second time through the order didn't go as well for the 22-year-old, though.

Hernandez faced 12 more San Antonio batters and gave up two runs on six hits with a walk before finishing with 58 strikes in 92 pitches.

Fernando Tatis singled and scored in the fourth inning for San Antonio, and Ty France homered over the bullpen in deep left in the fifth inning off Hernandez.

He left with the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth inning.

Reliever Yunior Marte pitched the Naturals out of that jam and kept the game tied at 2-2 with a quick ground-ball double play.

SHORT HOPS

• San Antonio improved to 2-2 in extra innings with Friday's win.

• Friday's loss was the first of the season in extra innings for Northwest Arkansas, which was 3-0 in extra innings.

• San Antonio improved to 15-9 in one-run games while the Naturals fell to 10-10.

On Deck: Zach Lovvorn (4-3, 4.94) will take the mound for Northwest Arkansas and will be opposed by San Antonio lefty Logan Allen (8-3, 2.78) in the final game of a three-game series between the two clubs. Lovvorn will face San Antonio for the first time this season after going 0-1 last year against the Missions but with a 1.08 earned run average with nine strikeouts and no walks in two starts. Allen, an IMG Academy product, has not allowed an earned run in his last three starts, totaling 18 innings.

Tonight's Promotion: The first 2,000 fans through the gates, which will open at 4:35 p.m., on Saturday will receive a Naturals throwback jersey, courtesy of Tyson Foods. Whataburger will sponsor Scout Night with scout groups receiving discounted tickets, a post-game movie on the videoboard, and the opportunity to enjoy a campout on the outfield grass. Saturday is also Happy Hour from 4:35 to 5:35 p.m. in the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar located down the first-base line.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

