RED SOX, BLUE JAYS

Sox acquire Pearce in trade

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox acquired veteran first baseman/outfielder Steve Pearce in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Dave Dombrowski, the Red Sox president of baseball operations, announced the deal after Boston's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston sent minor league infielder Santiago Espinal to Toronto.

Pearce's cost to the Sox will be $1.5 million. The Blue Jays will give Boston $1,658,602 to cover part of the $3,158,602 remaining in the $6.25 million salary of Pearce, who can become a free agent after the World Series.

The 35-year-old has hit .291 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 26 games for Toronto this season. Pearce has a career average of .255 and 83 career home runs and 268 RBI. Boston Manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox are adding a strong batter they can use against left-handed pitching.

"It's one more weapon that we have. We got better tonight," Cora said. "It's good to have him."

Pearce could join the Red Sox this weekend in New York when they face the division-rival Yankees.

YANKEES

Tanaka tosses 48 pitches

TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka has thrown 48 pitches over three innings in his first simulated game since being sidelined three weeks by a strained right and left hamstring.

Tanaka faced minor leaguers Friday at the Yankees' spring training complex in Tampa, Florida. He struck out four during the hitless outing.

When asked how it went, Tanaka said "very good" in English.

"I was able to throw with force and use all my pitches," Tanaka added through a translator "So, I feel good about it."

He was 7-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 13 starts before getting hurt June 8 while running the bases in a game against the New York Mets.

Tanaka doesn't know his next step. It's possibly a minor league rehab game next week and rejoining the Yankees before the All-Star break in mid-July.

CUBS

Darvish seeks 2nd opinion

CHICAGO -- Yu Darvish went to Texas to get another opinion on the sore triceps muscle that flared up again in a bullpen session on Thursday.

The setback ended plans for the right-hander's return to the Chicago Cubs rotation this weekend.

Darvish was scheduled to consult with Dr. Keith Meister, an orthopedic surgeon who is one of the Texas Rangers team physicians, the Cubs said. Darvish, 31, broke into the majors with the Rangers and pitched for them from 2012 until he was traded to the Dodgers in July 2017.

On Friday, Manager Joe Maddon said there's no timetable for Darvish's return.

METS

Tebow selected for All-Star Game

Tim Tebow is an all-star.

As inconceivable as that might have seemed at times, the former Florida Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has been selected to play in the Class AA Eastern League All-Star Game on July 11 in Trenton, N.J., it was announced Friday.

Tebow, 30, is an outfielder and designated hitter with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the New York Mets' organization. He entered Friday night with a .318 batting average in June and is hitting .261 with 5 home runs and 30 RBI overall in 67 games.

Tebow has struck out 88 times.

After not playing baseball since high school, Tebow, a two-time college football national champion, returned to the sport last year as he split his time between the Mets' two full-season Class A teams.

Sports on 06/30/2018