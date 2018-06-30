Three share lead

Beau Hossler, 23, in his first full year on the PGA Tour, birdied four of his last five holes and finished with a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 for a 4-under 66, giving him a share of the lead with Ryan Armour and Brian Gay on Saturday at the Quicken Homes National at Potomac, Md. Armour (65) and Gay (64) each made short birdies on the par-3 ninth hole to finish their rounds and tie for lead. On a day in which Tiger Woods made seven birdies -- all but two of them from 15 feet or longer -- he didn't let a good round go to waste at the end. Woods saved par from the bunker on the eighth and ninths holes for a 65. That matched his low score of the year and left him four shots behind, the closest he has been going into the weekend since he was two shots back at the Valspar Championship. Rickie Fowler, the only player from the top 10 in the world playing this week, shot a 66 and was in the group five shots behind. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) is 5 under after a 72 and is tied for 11th. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) shot a 69 and is 2 under going into the weekend.

Ko out front

Lydia Ko surged into contention at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Kildeer, Ill., shooting a 6-under 66 in the second round to move two strokes off the lead Friday. The 21-year-old New Zealander shook off a rough first round at Kemper Lakes to reach 4 under and give herself a shot to win her third major. First-round leader Sung Hyun Park (72), 2016 winner Brooke Henderson (71) and So Yeon Ryu (69) were tied for the lead at 6-under 138. Carlota Ciganda (69) was one stroke back, with Ko, Moriya Jutanugarn (72) and Annie Park (69) at 4 under in the third of the LPGA Tour's five majors. Michelle Wie (74) was 1 over. Top-ranked Inbee Park (76) missed the cut at 5-over 149. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 74 and is 1 over. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is 2 over after a 76.

Kelly leads seniors

Jerry Kelly took a one-shot lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez into the weekend at the U.S. Senior Open at Colorado Springs, Colo. Kelly chipped in for birdie on No. 18 to highlight his round of 1-under 69. He was at 5 under at the halfway point and will play today in the final pairing with Jimenez, who was in the group with Kelly the first two days, as well. Jimenez is hoping to add this senior major to the Regions Tradition he won last month. He shot a bogey-free round of 68, hitting 17 greens in regulation but sinking only a pair of birdie putts on the Broadmoor's tricky greens. Another shot back is Tim Petrovic, whose 65 was the best round of the day. Paul Goydos holed out for eagle from the 14th fairway as part of a 67 that drew him within four shots of the lead. Glen Day (Little Rock) is 9 over after a 69. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) is 12 over after a 76.

TENNIS

Wozniacki advances

Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki reached her third Eastbourne International final by beating fellow former No. 1 Angelique Kerber 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Friday. Wozniacki next faces the unseeded Aryna Sabalenka after the Belarusian knocked out 2008 champion Agnieszka Radwanska 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. Unseeded pair Lukas Lacko and Mischa Zverev will meet in the men's final. Wozniacki saved a match point at 5-6 in the second set before eventually prevailing in 2 hours, 17 minutes. She won the title in 2009 and was runner-up last year. Sabalenka advanced to her third career final after losing the previous two in Tianjin last year and Lugano in April. She finished off the first set with her first ace but, after breaking Radwanska in the first game of the second, began spraying her shots and lost six games in a row. Radwanska was serving at 3-2, 40-0 in the third when Sabalenka powered back by winning four consecutive games. Lacko took less than an hour to defeat fourth-seeded Marco Cecchinato of Italy 6-3, 6-4 and reach his second ATP World Tour final, six and a half years after his first. The 30-year-old Slovakian has grown in confidence since beating top-seeded Diego Schwartzman in the second round, the biggest victory of his career. German player Zverev beat Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (9), 6-4 in a match lasting just shy of two hours.

Line-calling for all

All 17 U.S. Open courts used for singles, doubles and mixed doubles will have electronic line-calling and video review available in 2018. The U.S. Tennis Association said Friday it's the first time that every match at the year's last Grand Slam tournament will have the technology. The U.S. Open introduced electronic line-calling in 2006. The four top courts -- Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand, Court 17 -- will have an instant-replay team within the arena this year. A centralized office will handle the electronic review process for other matches. Last year, seven courts had the capability. The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 27.

BASKETBALL

Sticks with Knicks

Enes Kanter is sticking with the New York Knicks. Kanter informed the Knicks on Friday he was opting into his contract for next season, rather than becoming a free agent. He teased his decision on Twitter with a picture of himself speaking at a podium that read "Make Knicks Great Again." The center from Turkey will make $18.6 million in 2018-19. Kanter was acquired in September from Oklahoma City as part of the trade for Carmelo Anthony. He averaged 14.1 points and 11 rebounds in 71 games, all starts, and shot a career-best 59 percent from the field.

Nowitzki's option declined

The Dallas Mavericks on Friday night declined Dirk Nowitzki's $5 million team option for next season to make him a free agent and maximize their financial flexibility this offseason, according to two people familiar with the decision. The move was mutual and a new contract for Nowitzki is expected in July, according to the people, who were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly. The Mavericks have been trying to arrange a trade for Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan and are expected to pursue Jordan and other top free-agent centers, such as New Orleans' DeMarcus Cousins and Houston's Clint Capela, if a trade cannot be struck. Dallas is declining Nowitzki's option for 2018-19, according to the people, in the event it helps with another potential move. Nowitzki has spent his entire career in Dallas and will enter next season -- his record-setting 21st in a row in the same uniform -- just 233 points shy of passing Wilt Chamberlain's 31,187 for No. 5 all-time on the NBA's scoring charts. Nowitzki, who turned 40 on June 19, underwent ankle surgery in April but has said repeatedly that he intends to play at least one more season.

FOOTBALL

RB Turbin suspended

Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancers. The NFL announced the suspension Friday. Turbin is eligible to participate in offseason and preseason practices and games. Turbin, 28, tweeted that a urine sample he provided to the league resulted in a positive test. He played six games and ran for 53 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries last season before getting placed on injured reserve Oct. 20.

LB Bradham suspended

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham, 28, has been suspended for the 2018 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The suspension is related to Bradham's July 2016 arrest for assaulting a hotel employee in Miami. Bradham accepted a deferred prosecution program and the incident, keeping the case out of court. The suspension will begin leading up to the Thursday, Sept. 6 game and Bradham will be eligible to return on Friday, Sept. 7. He is allowed to participate in all training camp and preseason activities. He finished with 88 tackles, one sack, and a career-high eight passes defended.

