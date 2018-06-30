Several Arkansas targets taking part in The Opening

— Several Arkansas prospects will be taking part in the prestigious The Opening, a four-day event that kicks off Saturday morning at Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends will workout from 10 a.m. to noon today while the other positions are expected to report today.

Receiver Elijah Higgins, 6-3, 215 of Austin, (Texas) Bowie, recently visited Arkansas. The ESPN 300 prospect will compete today along with others with Razorback offers.

Receiver Trey Palmer, 6-1, 186, 4.48 of Kentwood, Louisiana, will also take part today. He has offers from Arkansas, LSU, Arizona State, Alabama, Auburn and others.

Oregon receiver commitment Joshua Delgado, 5-11, 180 of IMG Academy in Florida, is teammates with Arkansas receiver commitment Shamar Nash. Delgado has an offer from the Hogs.

Two junior running backs, Jase McClellan and Zachary Evans, have offers from Arkansas and are part of the small number of 2020 prospects at The Opening.

McClellan, 5-11, 190 of Aledo, Texas, is committed to Oklahoma, but has expressed interest in visiting the Hogs while Evans, 6-2, 195 of Houston North Shore, has numerous offers from schools like Arkansas, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and others.

Other prospects with Arkansas offers expected to take part in The Opening are linebacker Derick Hall of Gulfport, Miss., defensive back Dax Hill of Tulsa Washington, defensive back Bobby Wolfe of Houston Madison, athlete Diwun Black of Forest, Miss., defensive back Raymond Woodie III of Tallahassee, Florida, defensive back Gregory Brooks of Harvey, (La.) West Jefferson and defensive back Kaiir Elam of North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School.

Camden Fairview offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins is the lone Arkansas athlete at the event.

This is the first year the event has been held in Texas after previously being hosted at Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

