Gators stun 'Cats with Hudson's help

FLORIDA 80, NO. 23 KENTUCKY 67

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- With Kentucky rolling, Florida reeling and the lead dwindling, Jalen Hudson decided to do something about it.

His three-pointer from the wing with 6:19 to play was a turning point -- for both teams.

Hudson scored 22 points -- highlighted by one that bounced around the rim several times and hit the backboard before falling through -- and the Gators beat the No. 23 Wildcats 80-67 on Saturday, ending the Wildcats' four-game winning streak.

It was deflating for Kentucky, which used a matchup zone to trim a 23-point deficit to 65-56. It also was exactly the boost Florida needed.

The Gators (20-11, 11-7) won their third consecutive, swept Kentucky for the first time in four years and secured the No. 3 seed in next week's SEC Tournament.

"We're playing our best basketball of the year, and I think the best way to continue doing so is to not rest on our laurels and not feel like we've got it all figured out," Florida Coach Mike White said.

The Wildcats (21-10, 10-8) will be seeded fourth or fifth in the SEC Tournament depending on the outcome of the Arkansas-Missouri game later Saturday. No team seeded lower than third has won the SEC since it went to a 14-team format in 2013.

"If we play this way, we're not winning," Calipari said. "This hopefully wakes us up and we go."

The Wildcats entered Saturday as the league's hottest team, having won four consecutive while averaging 87.7 points a game. They looked like a shell of that team in Gainesville, giving up 16 points off turnovers and getting outscored in the paint and from behind the arc.

"We reverted," Calipari said, pointing to six assists and 13 turnovers. "This is how we played a month ago."

Florida played hard for the fourth consecutive outing and looked much more like the team ranked No. 5 in early December than the one that dropped six of eight in league play between Jan. 24 and Feb. 21.

Hudson and senior guard Chris Chiozza were keys.

Chiozza, one of three players recognized on "'Senior Day," broke the school's all-time assist record in the first half. It seemed to get the Gators going. Chiozza started to drive to the basket and then tossed the ball back out to Keith Stone, who drilled a three that made it 28-17 and prompted Calipari to call a timeout.

The Gators made their next seven shots, including a pair of threes by Hudson, to push the lead to 17.

"We're playing free now," Chiozza said. "We're not worried about anything."

NO. 14 AUBURN 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 70

AUBURN, Ala. -- Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a comeback victory over South Carolina.

The Tigers (25-6, 13-5) earned the top seed in next week's SEC Tournament with their first regular-season title since 1999 and third overall. Auburn would win the outright championship if No. 16 Tennessee loses to Georgia, and holds the tiebreaker thanks to a win over the Volunteers.

Frank Booker led South Carolina (16-15, 7-11) with 27 points and 10 rebounds after scoring 25 points in an overtime win over LSU.

NO. 16 TENNESSEE 66, GEORGIA 61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Admiral Schofield scored 23 points to lead Tennessee's second-half comeback as the 16th-ranked Volunteers rallied past Georgia to win a share of the SEC regular-season championship.

After trailing by as many as 11 late in the first half, Tennessee pulled ahead for good at 62-61 when Jordan Bowden sank two free throws with 1:01 left.

Grant Williams scored 22 points for Tennessee (23-7, 13-5). SEC scoring leader Yante Maten had 18, Rayshaun Hammonds had 12 and Jackson had 10 for Georgia (16-14, 7-11).

LSU 78, MISSISSIPPI STATE 57

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Tremont Waters scored 14 points and handed out 10 assists, and LSU closed out its regular season with a victory over Mississippi State.

Aaron Epps highlighted his 16-point game with a back-breaking three with 2:17 to go, and Brandon Sampson had his best game in a month with 16 points and three steals for LSU (17-13, 8-10).

New Orleans native Lamar Peters scored 15 points and Quinndary Weatherspoon added 12 points for the Bulldogs (21-10, 9-9), who could have used a road victory in the league to solidify their credentials for an NCAA Tournament bid.

TEXAS A&M 68, ALABAMA 66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama.

The Aggies (20-11, 9-9) closed out the regular season with a three-game winning streak, while the Crimson Tide (17-14, 8-10) ended by losing five consecutive.

Collin Sexton led Alabama with a game-high 23 points, while Davis grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. The Aggies reached at least 20 victories for a third time in Coach Billy Kennedy's seven seasons.

VANDERBILT 82,

MISSISSIPPI 69

OXFORD, Miss. — Jeff Roberson scored 19 points, Saben Lee added 17 and Vanderbilt won its first road game of the season by beating Mississippi.

Vanderbilt led 45-44 at halftime and the game was close throughout most of the second half until the Commodores pulled away in the final minutes. Vanderbilt made 12 three-pointers while Ole Miss managed just two from long range.

Vanderbilt (12-19, 6-12) shot nearly 53 percent from the field. Ole Miss (12-19, 5-13) was led by Bruce Stevens, who scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field.

Sports on 03/04/2018