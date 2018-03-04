Murray St. 1st team in NCAA tourney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Jonathan Stark finished with 24 points and Ja Morant added 15 to give Murray State a 68-51 victory over Belmont on Saturday night in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game.

With the victory, the Racers (26-5) became the first team to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. They advance for the first time since 2012 and will await to learn their seeding on Sunday, March 11.

Murray State earned revenge over Belmont, which had won the previous two times the schools met in the OVC title game in 2013 and 2015. The Racers extended their winning streak to 13, the longest in the nation after Michigan State lost to Michigan in the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinal earlier Saturday.

The Racers went on a 16-3 run in the last 7 minutes of the game to put it out of reach. Shaq Buchanan connected on a three-pointer with 3:23 remaining to boost the lead to 62-49. Murray State made seven three-pointers and shot 43.8 percent from beyond the arc in the second half.

Belmont led 32-29 at halftime after trailing by 12 early in the game. It used a 15-2 run over the final 6 minutes of the first half to take the lead.

Kevin McClain finished with 17 points and Dylan Windler had 10 for the Bruins.